WWE News: Goldberg Says He’d ‘Smash’ Former UFC Heavyweight Champion

Bill Goldberg has always been a vocal fan of mixed-martial arts, and even served as a color commentator for the influential Pride Fighting Championship promotion in the early 2000s. While he does train in MMA as a hobby, he’s never actually stepped into an Octagon for a professional fight — but he is open to taking on fighters who have made the transition to pro wrestling.

As quoted by 411 Mania, the WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Helen Yee Sports about Cain Velasquez, who recently made the jump from UFC to sports entertainment. Back in August, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion made his in-ring debut at AAA’s Triplemanía XXVII pay-per-view, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to take on Texano Jr, Taurus, and Killer Kross.

Goldberg watched clips of the match and revealed that he’s happy for the MMA fighter. When asked about the possibility of a match between the pair, however, the Hall of Famer felt confident that he would dominate him, while also going on to reveal how MMA stars make natural pro wrestlers.

“I’d still smash him in the ring. I’d wrestle Cain in the ring in two seconds. I’d wrestle anybody. But I’m just saying, he’s got a lot of potential. And it’s really cool. I look at Ken Shamrock, he was the first guy to make that transition and to be able to blend like, Pancrase and all the forms of MMA into wrestling. And there’s no one better to make that type of transition. You see fighters who have over the top characters and they’re perfect to make the transition. We welcome anybody because competition only makes you better.”

If Goldberg and Velasquez are to lock up in the near future, WWE will need to make the UFC veteran an offer soon and set up the dream match. As The Inquisitr reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling — along with other promotions — are all in the hunt to sign the star. While there’s been no confirmation as to where he’ll end up yet, he’s probably spoiled for choice.

Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling might be another option for the MMA star. Having already competed alongside Cody Rhodes, he could be interested in joining the company he co-founded. Velasquez would certainly fit AEW’s sports-centric vision, and he’s a genuine mainstream star who would bring new eyes to their product.

Whoever gets Velasquez will need to share him with UFC, though. The former champion recently told Bloody Elbow that he plans to return to the octagon down the line, but pro wrestling has his attention for now.