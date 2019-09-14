Mark Ronson Honors Amy Winehouse In Touching Instagram Tribute On Her 36th Birthday

The singer, who collaborated with Ronson on "Valerie," died from excessive alcohol drinking in 2011.

Music Producer and DJ Mark Ronson shared kind words on Saturday when he took to his Instagram page to honor his late friend and collaborator Amy Winehouse, who would have turned 36 today.

Winehouse died July 23, 2011 in her home in London from what a coroner ruled was excessive drinking, per Rolling Stone. The British singer, who was known for her powerful sultry vocals, had suffered from a longtime struggle with drug and alcohol addition before her death at age 27.

The 44-year-old, who released his album Late Night Feelings earlier this year with collaborations from artists including Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello, had collaborated with Winehouse on her hit song “Valerie” in 2006.

According to Rolling Stone, Ronson in 2012 said he previously had begun work to produce a new record with Winehouse, not long before the singer died. In that interview, Ronson seemed to shed light on Winehouse’s mental state, as he said she was increasingly concerned with the growing success of Adele, who was at the time rising to massive popularity.

Ronson would later say that his comments were taken out of context, though he did say that he said Winehouse was “itching” to get back into the recording studio leading up to her death.

In the video that Ronson shared with his over 800,000 Instagram followers, Winehouse shared the story about how she met him and how she instantly clicked with the singer.

“A good thing about him is that he gets really excited about stuff,” Winehouse told MTV about Ronson. “Like when he gets really enthusiastic, you know. He’s not like one of those producers who’s like ‘heard it all.’ I mean he’s not a cynical person; he’s really excited about things.”

Ronson, who won a Grammy last year for his work on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from the A Star is Born soundtrack, received support from his fans as he remembered Winehouse on her birthday.

“Loved your collaboration with her Mark,” one user commented on the photo. “She is definitely missed. Happy Birthday, Amy.”

Others simply shared various heart emoji to lend support to Ronson and to remember Winehouse.

Another user commented that they couldn’t even watch the video of Winehouse, because anything about the late singer made them too sad.

