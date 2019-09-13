Danielle Staub Is Single And Planning To Stay That Way After Marty Caffrey Divorce And Oliver Maier Split

Danielle Staub is staying out of the world of dating, at least for now.

Danielle Staub and Oliver Maier won’t be getting married as planned.

Following a whirlwind romance earlier this year, which quickly resulted in an engagement, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has confirmed she is now single with no plans to get back into the world of dating anytime soon.

“Love life is great. I’m in love with my business. … I’m not interested in dating, I’m totally off the market, and I have seven men as business partners. I have work husbands,” Staub told Us Weekly at the Most Stylish New Yorkers party at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village on Wednesday, September 11.

Instead of dating, Staub is putting her energy into work and says she’s currently working about 14 hours a day.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may know, Staub has been engaged more than 20 times and married her most recent spouse, Marty Caffrey, in May of last year. Then, just three months later, Caffrey announced plans to divorce Staub on Instagram and said she wasn’t what she pretended to be.

Although Staub and Caffrey’s split appeared to be quite messy, Staub told the magazine that they are actually doing much better at the present time and getting along with one another “just fine.” In fact, after previously feuding over their shared home in New Jersey, Staub says she’s now planning to buy the home from Caffrey.

“It’s gotten very peaceful,” Staub explained. “When you remove all the noise, I think things settle in where they’re supposed to.”

Following Staub’s split from Caffrey earlier this year, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member went public with Maier on Instagram and confirmed they were planning to get married just six weeks into their romance. However, just two days before they were set to tie the knot in New York City, Staub and Maier called it quits.

Although the couple seemed to be attempting to stick together after calling off the wedding, their relationship ultimately came to an end and according to Staub, fans will soon see “certain things play out” between her and Maier on the show.

As for what else fans can expect to see from Season 10, The Inquisitr recently revealed that Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, is currently in the midst of a deportation appeal, which may or may not result in him being sent back to Italy.

Staub and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10.