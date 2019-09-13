Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Are Reportedly Working On Their Relationship After Cheating Rumors

Could they get back together?

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau may be on the verge of a reconciliation.

According to a September 13 report from Radar Online, Comeau has returned to Delaware, where she and Marroquin share a home. She had previously left the state to head home to Maine following cheating allegations that claimed the Teen Mom 2 dad had been caught with a naked woman.

“Lauren is back home,” a source told the outlet. “They are trying to work on things.”

Rumors began swirling with regard to an incident that took place between Marroquin and Comeau that was reportedly prompted by Comeau catching Marroquin with another woman. Comeau took to her Instagram page in which she shared a message about teaching her son, Eli Joseph, to respect women.

A short time later, Marroquin seemingly responded to Comeau’s message with an apology.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he wrote. “I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough.”

According to Marroquin, he hurt the person he loves the most and would do everything in his power to become a better man for her and his sons. Along with Eli Joseph, who turns one in November, Marroquin is dad to five-year-old Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

In his post, Marroquin admitted not only to disrespecting Comeau, but also to failing as a father in his efforts to show his sons what a man should look like.

Following the drama, Comeau spent several days with her family in Maine before confirming she was back in Delaware on Sunday, September 8, with a photo on social media that had been taken inside her and Marroquin’s home. Comeau also shared a post from inside of the home on September 12.

Loading...

While Comeau has shared new photos of herself when she returned to their home, the engagement ring Marroquin proposed with in June has not been seen in any of her recent images.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Comeau was seen on Instagram last weekend as she enjoyed watching the start of the NFL season with her son Eli, who was wearing a tiny little New England Patriots jersey in a photo she shared on her social media page.

To see more of Marroquin, Comeau and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9B on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.