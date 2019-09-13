‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are ‘Working On’ A Baby, Talks Wedding Ring Drama

Jax and Brittany got married in June.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to start a family.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at Carl’s Jr. Ultimate Avocado Brunch earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke about his and Cartwright’s efforts to conceive their first child before dishing on married life and explaining why he doesn’t always wear his wedding ring.

“Yeah, we’re obviously open to it, we’re not like, well I guess yeah, we’re working on it. We’re working on it, I’ll leave it at that, we’re working on it.”

In July, a source told the outlet that the Vanderpump Rules couple, who tied the knot in June in Kentucky, was excited to be trying for a baby and hope that Cartwright will get pregnant as soon as possible. As the source explained, they are both ready to start the next chapter of their lives and hope that a positive pregnancy test will be something they see sooner rather than later.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Taylor and Cartwright spoke about their desires to be parents with Taylor telling his male co-stars that he would like to start a family as soon as he and Cartwright wed, also noting that he wants two children. As for Cartwright, she told Ariana Madix that she wants to have three kids with Taylor.

According to Taylor, things between him and Cartwright haven’t really changed in the months since they wed. However, after purchasing their first home earlier this year, he told Hollywood Life that he and Cartwright now have a lot more responsibilities.

As for the drama surrounding him and his wedding ring, which includes two carats of white diamonds, Taylor said that he’s simply not a “jewelry guy.” As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor faced rumors of a split from Cartwright weeks ago after being spotted out in Los Angeles without his wedding ring. However, as he explained, neither he nor Cartwright wear their ring around the clock because it isn’t comfortable for them to do.

“I go to the gym, I’m working in the yard. At my house, my wife doesn’t wear hers either. If we go out somewhere, and we do something yeah, but I don’t like jewelry. And my wedding ring is big, so it gets in the way and all that,” he shared.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.