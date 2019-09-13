This Is What ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Wanted Upon His Release From Prison

Upon his release from a federal corrections institution in Otisville, New York after eight months of time served for tax evasion, there was only one thing that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino wanted; his wife Lauren Sorrentino by his side and real New Jersey pizza.

The Asbury Park Press reported that upon returning home to his Long Branch, New Jersey home, Mike and his wife ordered from a local pizza place where they feasted on the following items: two vodka pies, a cheese and tomato pie, a broccoli rabe and sausage pie, chicken fingers, fries, and fried shrimp.

While this might seem like a lot of food for two people, there were likely plenty of family and friends in attendance alongside the couple to welcome Mike home. Also, those who question the copious amount of food might not have ever watched Mike order food on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where he is known for ordering four appetizers, several main courses and several desserts as well, all washed down with a Diet Coke.

The Asbury Park Press noted that a friend close to the family picked up the pizza tab, which came in at $133.

People Magazine reported that the couple released a photo to social media alongside their dog Moses and the following statement regarding Mike’s release.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends, and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” they stated.

The Inquisitr reported that Mike was released from jail in the early hours of Thursday, September 12.

The reality star will likely be able to film alongside his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars as the group of friends turned family returned to New Jersey to welcome their pal home. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are currently filming in and around Monmouth County, New Jersey for the show’s current season.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Mike will have to continue to report to his probation officer. He will also have supervised conditions that were given to him at the time of his sentencing, which occurred in October of 2018.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino were only able to enjoy two months of married life before the reality star had to turn himself in to authorities in January of this year. The couple married in November 2018.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.