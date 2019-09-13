Kevin James Posts Poignant Tribute To Late Friend Eddie Money After His Death At Age 70

The music legend guest-starred on 'The King of Queens' in a memorable 2002 episode and his music was featured in 'Mall Cop.'

Eddie Money’s death has left his family, friends, and fans in a state of mourning. The rock legend passed away Friday at age 70 of stage 4 esophageal cancer, as reported by The Inquisitr. Money left behind his wife, five children, and a vast library of hit songs that date back to the 1970s.

Money also boasted a bit of an acting resume. Fans may recall his guest stint on the CBS sitcom The King in Queens back in 2002. According to the Tolucan Times, series star Kevin James, an Eddie Money superfan, came up with the story for the Season 4 episode titled “Eddie Money.” The storyline featured James’ character being forced to spend $5,000 in gambling winnings in one day and using the last of the cash for a mini Eddie Money concert in his living room. Money performed his song “Shakin'” in the episode.

The music legend was also referenced three years later in The King of Queens episode “Black List” when a rival of James’ character, Doug Heffernan, said he was a fan of the “Two Tickets to Paradise” singer.

Money’s song “I Think I’m In Love” was also featured in James big screen movie Mall Cop.

After Eddie Money’s death was announced, Kevin James took to Instagram to remember his late friend. The actor and comedian posted a photo from Money’s guest stint on The King of Queens. In the caption to the photo, which you can see below, James wrote that he will miss his old friend. The TV star also thanked Money for his incredible talent and his kind heart.

Several fans posted to the comments section of James’ post to reveal that The King of Queens episode with Money was one of the first things they thought about when they heard the news of his death.

“Loved him and loved this episode of KOQ,” one fan wrote.

Last year, Money recalled his surprising sitcom guest stint in a Facebook post as he shared a scene from the episode.

In a 2009 interview with Kitsap Daily News, Money talked about his friendship with James.

“Kevin James is a very, very good friend of mine,” Money said. “I played his wedding and he put me in that movie Mall Cop. He’s a sweetheart of a guy.”

Like James, Money grew up in New York on Long Island. In the Tolucan Times interview, Money revealed that while he was never inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 2008 he was entered into the Hall of Fame that mattered to him.

“I’m in the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. I grew up in New York, so I’m in the Hall of Fame that I belong in,” Money said. “I’d like to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the sake of my children….It would be nice to get in, but I’m not going to hold my breath. I’ve always been a peoples’ star. The fans always loved me, but the critics weren’t always crazy about me.”

Eddie Money is survived by his wife, Laurie, and his five children.