Adele Files For Divorce From Husband Simon Konecki

Adele is officially ending her marriage to Simon Konecki. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer filed papers on Thursday to end her marriage of three years, according to TMZ.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise because Adele had previously announced in April that she and Konecki were separating. The pair tied the knot in secret and kept their marriage on the down-low for years. Adele never confirmed that she and the father of her son, Angelo Adkins, were married until 2017.

In April, she announced that things were ending between the two.

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” a rep said.

Cosmopolitan reported in April that the pair had a strained relationship after Adele’s travel and performance schedule kept them apart for much of the year. The two eventually grew apart and found themselves in different places in their lives.

“They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart. She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart,” one source said.

Fortunately, the couple doesn’t seem to be making things difficult for one another and the divorce was reportedly a mutual agreement. The pair had become more like friends than lovers.

“They were into the marriage pretty much until they decided this just isn’t working anymore,” a source said.

Of course, the split has been hard on the couple, but Adele is in a good place. Apparently, the singer wants to be sure that their separation won’t negatively impact their son and she is keeping him in mind throughout the difficult situation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Adele has been having fun since she and Konecki called it quits. She was spotted in London holding hands with Paul Drayton, the husband of British TV personality Alan Carr. Not only was she having a good time at a Celine Dion concert, but the singer was also sporting a newly slimmed-down figure.

She has reportedly lost 15 pounds since splitting from Konecki and has toned up using Pilates to focus on her core training. Along with being a good mom to her son throughout the difficult time, she has made shaping up and focusing on her health a priority.