WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman Wants To Slowly Push ‘Raw’ Superstar To Top Of WWE Roster

The Executive Director of "Raw" has a lot of faith in one particular star.

Throughout the history of professional wrestling, there have been unexpected superstars jump into the main event spotlight without any notice. Paul Heyman truly believes that is possible, but he is also a brilliant mind who knows how to build a star from the ground up. Rumors are flying around that he is very high on one particular Monday Night Raw star and wants to slowly push him to the top of the roster.

When Paul Heyman was made the Executive Director of Raw, hardcore fans expected some big changes were on the way. So far, there have been some differences, but there will likely be plenty more on the way in the coming months and years.

Heyman has a wrestling mind that works unlike many others and he often sees the talent in those who aren’t given a true chance. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, he has started to see a gleaming light in one star and wants to push him to the moon.

It appears as if Heyman wants to give former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander a “slow push” that will see him on top of the roster in the future. This push will indeed develop slowly and may not even kick in this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

WWE

Alexander has certainly jumped into the Monday Night Raw spotlight over the last couple of months, and it has been evident. He was involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre that may have continued, but as reported by The Inquisitr, the Scotsman suffered an injury which has kept him off of television.

Now, Alexander is involved in a feud with AJ Styles over the WWE United States Championship which has developed in the last few weeks. On Sunday night, he will have the chance to capture that title at Clash of Champions, but the push may not even start this soon.

This week on Raw, he was in the main event with the likes of The Viking Experience and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. He even had the chance to toast the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin with beers to end the show.

Ever since moving from 205 Live to Monday Night Raw, Cedric Alexander’s popularity has escalated quickly with the fans. He has been in the spotlight, part of big feuds, and is now going after one the biggest titles in all of WWE. If Paul Heyman has his way, and he does on Monday nights, Alexander will be at the top of the roster in time.