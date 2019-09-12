‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Is Not Engaged And Reportedly Uninterested In Getting Married Anytime Soon

Kelly Dodd sparked engagement rumors on Instagram earlier this week.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal aren’t engaged and when it comes to their future, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is reportedly uninterested in getting married anytime soon.

According to a Hollywood Life report on September 11, Dodd may have recently shared her potential wedding date, as The Inquisitr revealed earlier this week, but at this point in her relationship with Leventhal, who works as a corespondent for Fox News, she’s not ready to settle down.

“[Kelly] is really enjoying her vacation right now with new boyfriend Rick Leventhal. They’re very, very happy, but she was completely joking when she said that she was getting married and she is not engaged,” a source explained.

As the insider explained, Dodd, who shared a teenaged daughter with her former husband, Michael Dodd, has no plans to get engaged or married to Leventhal anytime soon because she’s simply not interested in taking that step. Instead, she’s happy to take things slow with Leventhal and enjoy their current life together as it stands.

“She’s very happy, but there’s no plans to tie the knot at this time,” the source added.

Dodd and Leventhal went public with their new romance on Instagram in August just after the reality star split from her former boyfriend, plastic surgeon Brian Reagan, who has been appearing alongside her on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Dodd and Leventhal traveled to London shortly after their relationship was confirmed and during their trip, Dodd gushed over their whirlwind romance. She told her fans and followers that she was very “lucky” and labeled Leventhal as her “prince charming.”

Then, as the days continued, Dodd and Leventhal traveled to Italy before embarking on a new journey in Amsterdam, where they are today.

While chatting with People magazine last month, just days after dumping ex-boyfriend Reagan, Dodd accused the plastic surgeon of dating her only in an effort to get attention on his business and said that he had actually been seeing someone behind her back for the entirety of their nine-month romance.

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” she claimed.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.