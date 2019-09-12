‘Outdaughtered’ Stars Dealing With Horrific Loss Of Pastor Pal To Suicide

Outdaughtered stars Danielle and Adam Busby are dealing with the horrific loss of their pastor friend Jarrid Wilson to suicide after the popular church leader and mental health advocate took his own life.
The reality television stars posted a photo of their friend and their own personal statements regarding how they are dealing with the tragedy. “When Adam suffered from depression, Jarrid was that person who turned him to hope. Until we see you again in Heaven, I will miss the relationship and encouragement you brought my husband and the bromance you too had. You were one of kind.” said Danielle Busby on Instagram.
Her husband Adam remarked in the same social media post, “When I pushed him away and ignored his persistent attempts to help, Jarrid stayed right there and wouldn’t be defeated. You have sung the anthem of hope for countless people in their darkest times; all while fighting that same battle in the trenches of your own mind.”
The popular pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in California was just 30-years-old. He leaves behind his wife Juli and one son.
View this post on Instagram
My heart is hurting tremendously today. This man, @jarridwilson was one of the biggest blessing to @adambuzz & I marriage. For when Adam suffered with depression, Jarrid was that person who turned him to hope. I will never understand completely how this happens but if you or someone you know is suffering with depression and may have suicidal thoughts, please please please find help. You blessed so many and brought so many to Jesus, Jarrid. Until we see you again in Heaven, I will miss the relationship and encouragement you brought my husband and the bro-mance you too had. You were one of kind. #Repost @adambuzz ・・・ My heart is so broken… In one of the darkest and most confusing times of my life, Jarrid Wilson sought me out. When i pushed him away and ignored his persistent attempts to help, he stayed right there and wouldn’t be defeated. God used you as His Hands and Feet as you walked with me through getting help with my depression. You have sung that #anthemofhope for countless people in their darkest times; all while fighting that same battle in the trenches of your own mind. You were the one who encouraged me to go public with my struggle with depression, because you knew how God would use my story to help so many and i have read countless stories of how it has and still is working in peoples lives. You were so selfless in your own struggle that you remained singing that Anthem of Hope at the top of your lungs for so many people around the world until the very end. Tragically, Jarrid went to be with the Lord last night. I will see you again my dear brother. He is survived by his wife @itsjuliwilson , and two sons, Finch and Denham. I’m including a link to a gofundme page in my bio that was organized to help cover his Memorial and burial costs. If you have the means or his story has spoken to you along the way, please give to help lighten the burden on the family at this devastating time. . . Depression is very real and if you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help and find someone to talk to. . . God is still in control. No matter how much we don’t understand. He is still in control and He is Love and nothing can separate us from Him.
In 2017, Adam Busby revealed that he was battling depression after the birth of his quints Paige, Parker, Riley, Ava, Olivia, and Hazel to People Magazine. He and wife Danielle also have an older daughter, Blayke. Adam revealed during a dramatic sit down with his father, captured for TLC’s cameras, that he didn’t feel like himself and that his depression had caused issues between himself and his wife. He also told his father during that discussion that there are times he “wants to check out.”
Went to nashville to meet @JarridWilson and @juliwilson and came home with life long friends. We cherish their friendship. #outdaughtered
— Adam Busby (@AdamBuzz) August 23, 2017
The Outdaughtered star connected with the pastor online reported In Touch Weekly in 2017. After speaking with Jarrid Wilson, Adam met with the pastor who offered encouragement to both Adam and Danielle Busby when it was desperately needed. The couple traveled from their home in Texas to Tennessee to meet with Jarrid, who through this interaction, soon became a close friend to the family.
The religious family believes that it was God that put them on the path to reality television reported The Inquisitr.
Outdaughtered chronicles the life of Adam and Danielle Busby, who are parents to six daughters. The show made its debut on TLC on May 10, 2016, and has aired for five seasons. A sixth season will debut on October 1, 2019, on TLC.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.