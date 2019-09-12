‘American Horror Story’: Fans May Get To See A Sarah Paulson Cameo In ‘AHS 1984’

The 'AHS' regular teases that she might make a small appearance in the upcoming season of 'American Horror Story'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Paulson will not appear in the latest season of FX’s American Horror Story, also known as AHS 1984. However, new reports suggest that fans might get to see Paulson pop up in Season 9 of the popular anthology series.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Paulson revealed that fans may get to see her appear in a cameo role in AHS 1984.

“I may pop up,” Paulson revealed.

While not a confirmation, it does give fans something to look forward to as they watch the upcoming season. Previously, Paulson starred in major roles in each season of American Horror Story and it was expected she would also do so with this season. So, when news broke that she wasn’t, fans were shocked.

Paulson also went on to reveal how it has been “bittersweet” not working on the current season of American Horror Story.

“It’s a little bittersweet because I have a lot of friends who are still on the show. So I’m getting updates about how it’s all going and what they’re doing, and I’m like, ‘Wait, what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show.'”

Paulson also commented on how much she is looking forward to watching Season 9 of American Horror Story without being so directly involved in it. She described the latest concept as a really interesting premise and also reiterated that she may or may not make a cameo appearance. This means fans will just have to tune in when AHS 1984 premieres to find out if she really does make an appearance.

This season of American Horror Story is expected to be an entirely standalone season. Previously, the last few seasons of the hit series has managed to link up or tie back to earlier seasons as the show started to merge into the one overall story. However, FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf recently explained that this season will not be linked to previous seasons, according to The Wrap.

“You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters,” Landgraf said.

“You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time.”

You can view the trailer for the latest season of American Horror Story below.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 p.m. EDT/9 p.m. CDT. AHS has also been renewed for a tenth season.