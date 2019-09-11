Farrah Abraham’s 9/11 Tribute Video Slammed After She Makes Shocking Blunder

Farrah Abraham shared a video to her Instagram account on Wednesday that showed her and her daughter Sophia at the September 11 memorial site. The former Teen Mom OG star held the camera vlog-style as she walked the streets of New York City with her little girl and paid tribute to those who were lost in the devastating terrorist attacks.

In the video’s caption, she misspelled World Trade Center, calling it “WORKD TRADE CENTER,” but that wasn’t her worst mistake. The typo may have been a blunder, but what came next was much worse, and the reality star’s followers weren’t about to let it go.

In the video — which was watched over 14,000 times in the first 30 minutes — Farrah talks about how she was in fifth grade when the attacks occurred. She also opened up about wanting to teach Sophia about the tragedy, and called the event “7/11” — the name of a popular convenience store — instead of 9/11 by mistake.

Farrah’s followers immediately began flooding her post with comments about the flub.

“She really said 7/11,” one fan stated in disbelief.

“Did she say 7/11?” another follower asked in the comment section.

“Its 9/11 not 7/11…has the botox leaked into your brain?” a third social media user wrote.

“One workd trade center eh?” another follower said of the typo in the caption.

“Sweet Jesus, What a disgrace!” one comment read.

“Enjoy? Very wrong wording,” another fan wrote, pointing out that Abraham had said that she and her daughter were going to enjoy the trip to the Freedom Tower.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are often very critical of Farrah on social media, and many of them called her out for allowing Sophia to wear makeup in a recent post.

Things got so heated in the comment section that fans revealed that they wanted Child Protective Services called on the reality star for her poor parenting decisions.

“Where is the family for Sophia? Why are they not calling CPS?” one follower asked the others.

“Are you not even slightly concerned about the wellbeing of @sophialabraham?? @farrahabraham is destroying this poor child!!! #CPS #ChildProtectiveServices #SaveSophia #LetKidsbeKIDS,” another concerned fan stated.

“Sooooo sad this child needs to be in a family that can let her be a child,” another comment read as the fears for Sophia began to grow.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s controversial videos and photos by following the former Teen Mom OG star on Instagram.