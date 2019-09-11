‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Is A Mammoth Hit For HGTV

A Very Brady Renovation has scored the biggest hit of the year for HGTV, reported Deadline, with a mammoth rating surge for the network and the honor of scoring the highest-rated season premiere ever for the home improvement and lifestyle network.

The 90-minute limited series debut showcased the original Brady kids — Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen — working with some of the network’s biggest stars and one Good Morning America host, Lara Spencer. Together, they overhauled the real Brady Bunch home in Los Angeles that was used for exterior shots of the show’s introduction throughout its run on ABC. The intent of the series is to replicate the interior of the home to look exactly like the sets that were used throughout the show’s run.

Steve and Lee Anne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential), Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak (Good Bones), Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers) and Spencer (Flea Market Flip) appear on the series.

“We knew A Very Brady Renovation would exceed every expectation,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV, to Deadline. “This initial ratings and digital performance report have been nothing short of impressive and our entire team is celebrating. The Brady Bunch is a pop culture phenomenon with incredible appeal, so we expect viewers to return week after week to watch how HGTV renovated and replicated the real Brady Bunch house.”

In the first episode, the series featured the actors gathering at the iconic home and showed the plans to transform the original house to a replica of the television series home. They planned to add 2,000 square feet to the back of the house while keeping the integrity of the front of the abode intact to match what fans remember from the series.

Also being added to the home is the show’s iconic floating staircase, orange-and-green kitchen, Greg’s attic (which will now be added downstairs as an extra room, as there is no room for an attic in the existing home), Alice the maid’s quarters, the boys’ blue room, the girls’ pink room and of course, the Jack & Jill bathroom the kids shared on the series.

After coming together to revisit their television past, the six surviving members of the television show family recalled that it was their first time gathering together without the family’s oldest members — Ann B. Davis, who played Alice, Florence Henderson, who played Brady matriarch Carol Brady, and Robert Reed, who played family patriarch Mike Brady — who have all passed away. Several of the cast members, including McCormick and Plumb, teared up at the thought.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the cast gathered together for dinner in New York City, but Eve Plumb did not join her television family, sparking rumors of an old feud resurfacing with castmate Maureen McCormick.

The show will continue for several weeks as each episode will highlight yet another transformation of the home until the final reveal of the abode in all its 1970s glory is finally revealed.

A Very Brady Renovation airs Mondays on HGTV.