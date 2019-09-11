Lisa Rinna Flaunts Killer Legs In Mini Dress At Age 56 As She Poses With Her Model Daughters At NYFW

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star steals the Savage X Fenty show with her daughters.

Lisa Rinna is killing it at New York Fashion Week. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her killer legs as she rocked a white mini-coat dress while posing with her daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City on Tuesday.

In a stunning new photo posted to Instagram, Rinna had her newly darkened hair pulled up in a dramatic, high ponytail and she looked as young as her daughters. The 56-year-old Bravo star’s short white dress and green strappy heels showed off her amazingly toned legs, the result of Rinna’s diligent workouts and dance routines.

Like her mom, Delilah showed off her toned legs in a black dress that featured a super-high hemline. Rinna’s younger daughter Amelia wore a longer, body con dress. All three women shared a similar pout as they posed for the photo.

Commenters on the post dubbed the mom-daughter trio “Charlie’s Angels,” with one clever commenter changing it to “Harry’s Angels,” a nod to Lisa’s husband of 22 years, actor Harry Hamlin.

In addition, Rinna’s famous friends, including fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and actress Jennifer Tilley, remarked on the gorgeous photo.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Rinna is having a ball at New York Fashion Week. Earlier this week, the mom of two walked the runway with several of her co-stars at the Kyle Richards x Shahida show at NYFW, as The Inquisitr reported.

Of course, fans know that Rinna has her own fashion line on QVC, but she’s been a fan of high fashion ever since she was a teen growing up in the small town of Medford, Oregon.

“[Fashion] has been a big passion of mine since I was 12 years old, and got Mademoiselle and Vogue magazines,” Rinna said in an interview with The Oregonian. “I don’t think anybody else got Vogue in Medford.”

On an early episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna also explained that when she lived in small town Medford she was able to upgrade her wardrobe with designer pieces thanks to annual shopping trips to big cities.

“I just belong in a big city — I didn’t belong in Medford, Oregon,” Rinna shared in a 2014 episode of RHOBH, per The Daily Mail. “I was like, ‘Why am I here? I’m more fabulous than this!'”

Fans can see more of Rinna and her fabulousness when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns next year for its 10th season.