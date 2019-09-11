Carrie Ann Inaba Is A Blonde Bombshell In A Sassy Skintight Dress

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is a blonde bombshell, rocking lighter locks and a skintight dress as she debuts the newest season of CBS’ The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond, Eve and Sheryl Underwood.

Carrie donned a salmon-colored dress and gold heels for the sassy photo, where she is seen playfully jutting her hip to one side. Her blonder hair is pulled away from her face with just a few pieced surrounding her sculpted cheekbones. The dance judge turned talk show host finished the look with oversized gold hoops and a lighter colored makeup palette.

The stunning former professional dancer has a busy plate these days. Not only is she working five days a week as a panelist on the longrunning CBS talker, a job she has held since January of this year, she also is returning to Dancing With the Stars after a year hiatus, guiding the show’s contestants through their ballroom experience through expert critique. Carrie has sat behind the judge’s table since the show’s debut in 2005.

Dancing With the Stars left ABC’s airwaves in November 2018 and faced an uncertain future. The show was panned by fans who were upset with the way the series and it’s voting procedures allowed Bobby Bones to take home a mirrorball despite consistent low scores from Carrie and her fellow judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

The show went on a year hiatus after the backlash as the show’s producers reportedly went into overdrive to retool both the format and voting procedures in order to make it a fairer system of judging for the competitors. Dancing With the Stars will continue to drop new surprises for viewers reported The Inquisitr, regarding the new season.

“I feel like people don’t know how much we care about the dancers,” Carrie stated regarding the show’s celebrity dancers and pros in an interview with The Huffington Post. “We love them all. We all love each other … We have the same original judging panel… I think we’re familiar with people. And I think in this day and age when there’s so much turmoil in the world, people want something that makes them feel comfortable and familiar and safe.”

Carrie replaced Julie Chen on The Talk after an exhaustive talent search. The daytime talk show began to search for a permanent replacement to fill Julie’s seat beginning September 2018, when the veteran newswoman departed the series after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down as chief executive of CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC for its 28th season on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST.