Luke Stone Gets Love On Social Media After Embarrassing Rejection On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

'The poor man's Nick Viall' had an awkward exit on the ABC dating show.

It was one of the most shocking moments in Bachelor in Paradise history—for real. In a first for the ABC dating show, a suitor’s rose was rejected and he was sent home instead of the woman who refused the rose.

On the penultimate episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Luke Stone — aka “The poor man’s Nick Viall,” as coined by Haley Ferguson — attempted to give Bri Barnes a rose, but she said she wasn’t looking for a friendship flower.

Host Chris Harrison then asked the remaining women, which included Ferguson, Sydney Lotuaco, and Revian Chang, if anyone wanted Luke’s rose. There were no takers.

In a shocking turnaround, Harrison revealed the rose rejection was a Bachelor on Paradise first, and he sent Luke home, according to Us Weekly. After the awkward moment aired, Bachelor in Paradise fans flocked to social media to show Luke support on his most recent Instagram post.

In the comments section to a photo of the rejected Bachelor in Paradise suitor, several fans called for “justice ” for Luke, while others told him not to let anyone tell him he’s a “poor man’s Nick Viall.”

“You handled the BIP situation SO well and with respect & grace. I LOVE YOU IM SORRY YOU WERE DONE DIRTY,” wrote one fam.

“Some girl is gonna be so lucky to call you hers someday,” another added.

“You deserve SO much more,” wrote another Bachelor in Paradise fan.

“I’ll accept your rose,” chimed in another.

Luke later poked fun at his fate on Twitter, writing, “Got a rose laying around if anyone wants it.”

It’s clear by the fan reaction that he would have no problem successfully handing out a rose in the real world.

You can see some of the Twitter reaction to Luke’s Bachelor in Paradise rejection below.

This has to be the most awkward thing I’ve ever seen on television !!!!!!!!!! #BachelorInParadise A poor man’s Nick Viall I cannot — Sophia Woody (@sophia_woody) September 11, 2019

I feel so badly for Luke. He had an awful time on Hannah's season and now this. And he's definitely not the poor man's Nick Viall. Besides, he'll be married long before Nick will be. #bachelorinparadise — Rain Goddess (@GivLivLuvGro) September 11, 2019

The cast smirking and low key laughing at Luke during the rose ceremony really shows the type of ppl this franchise likes to cast #bachelorinpadadise — Angela (@acrane0129) September 11, 2019

For those who blinked and missed Luke Stone on Bachelor in Paradise, he came on the show as a reject from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. According to his bio on ABC.com, Luke works as a political fundraiser on Capitol Hill and is also an entrepreneur and tequila expert. Luke also revealed that people tell him he looks like former Bachelor Nick Viall “all the time.”

Also, while it didn’t work out for him, it should be noted that he probably went into Bachelor in Paradise’s speed dating format with high hopes. Luke’s grandparents were married for 70 years after getting engaged three weeks after their first meeting.

Next week’s finale of Bachelor in Paradise will feature more drama and maybe even an engagement or two, The Inquisitr reports.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.