‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Showrunner Discusses Whether Daryl And Carol Could Actually Become Caryl

'The Walking Dead' showrunner, Angela Kang, speaks out about Daryl and Carol's relationship in Season 10.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) have been around since the beginning of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Over the years, fans have shipped them and hoped that Daryl and Carol would someday become Caryl. Now, the series showrunner speaks out about the possibility in Season 10 of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Over the years, Daryl and Carol have fought side by side and their friendship is one of the endearing parts of a series that is often bleak in nature. As a result of this, fans have been desperate to see the couple step out of the friendzone and become romantically involved.

As the premiere for Season 10 of The Walking Dead approaches, showrunner Angela Kang reveals new details about upcoming storylines involving Daryl and Carol in Season 10.

“We’re going to see a lot of Daryl and Carol in season 10,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“Both together in stories as well as pursuing their own paths.”

This makes sense considering the series has recently lost the main character, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and will also lose Michonne (Danai Gurira) at some point in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead. Previously, Daryl and Carol have usually played secondary roles to these main characters and it looks like Season 10 could be their time to shine.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it looks like, regardless of their relationship status, the pair will be banding together against the Whisperers, as an earlier teaser reveals that Carol wants to take out Alpha. And, it seems likely that this is what will throw the pair together so much in Season 10.

With Carol now single, after breaking up with Ezekiel (Khary Payton) in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, many fans are hoping this paves the way for a deeper relationship to occur between Daryl and Carol as they try to bring down Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

However, as Kang stipulates, while Daryl and Carol have what they consider love for each other, it is possible their relationship will deepen in other ways, rather than romantically.

“They have just this special bond. They both came from trauma and from nothing. There’s some really deep stuff between them. There’s funny stuff and then there’s stuff that gets pretty hairy. They’re just kind of on this adventure together.”

While Kang will not say outright whether or not this deepening relationship will turn to romance in Season 10, many fans are hoping so. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into the premiere of Season10 to find out more.

You can also view the latest trailer for The Walking Dead below to find out more about what will happen in Season 10.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.