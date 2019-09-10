Normani Shows Off Incredibly Toned Body In Skintight Cropped Garment

Normani is the talk of the town these days and it comes at no surprise.

The “Slow Down” hitmaker shared a stunning photo to her Instagram which hasn’t gone unnoticed. In the shot, she wore a matching red garment which appears to have an animal print design on it. The long-sleeved top is cropped and it shows off her incredibly toned stomach. She accessorized the look with a number of gold bangles, a tiny black purse, and small hoop earrings. She rocked her hair up in a high ponytail, which still highlighted her wavy long locks.

Within one hour of sharing, the post racked up over 145,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“The gym buddy I deserve,” Kali Uchis commented.

“YOUR BODY IS OUT OF THIS WORLD,” another user shared.

“This fit had you looking like a mermaid,” a third insisted.

“You own the color red now! I DONT MAKE THE RULES‼️‼️‼️” a fourth fan wrote passionately.

“Honestly don’t know a more beautiful person,” a fifth follower mentioned.

Normani attended this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. At the ceremony, she wore a multicolored sequined number which also helped showcase her amazing body, per The Inquisitr.

That same night, she performed her latest single, “Motivation,” which had the internet talking immediately. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the energetic performance was praised by fans who couldn’t get enough of her dancing and singing.

The official music video for the track has been watched more than 44 million times on her official YouTube channel within three weeks and shows no signs of slowing down. After its premiere, Normani was compared to Beyonce, Ciara, and Britney Spears, who are also known for putting on energized performances.

On the night, she also won in the “Best R&B” category for her single with 6lack, “Waves.”

On Spotify, she currently has over 22.3 million monthly listeners, proving that she is one of music’s hottest names right now. Her collaboration with Sam Smith, “Dancing With A Stranger,” remains her most popular track on the app right now.

Normani rose to fame when she was a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony in 2012. Since 2015, they have been on an indefinite hiatus and are currently embarking on solo projects. They enjoyed three studio album releases — Reflection, 7.27, and Fifth Harmony. Their hit singles include “Worth It” featuring Kid Ink, “Work From Home” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and “That’s My Girl,” to name a few.

