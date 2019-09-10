Prince Charles Could Get A New Title Before Becoming King, Says Royal Watcher

Most royal experts believe that Queen Elizabeth considers her position as monarch a post for life. However, some believe that while she will never abdicate in favor of Prince Charles, she might give her eldest son a new and more powerful title within the royal family.

The Daily Express is reporting that rather than giving up the crown for Prince Charles, the queen could instead give the Prince of Wales more power. Royal expert Moniek Bloks believes that Charles, who is 70, could be named prince regent.

“I think if anything happens, it’s more likely she’ll make Charles regent instead of completely abdicating. I think it’s very unlikely that she will abdicate.”

As the regent, Prince Charles could act on behalf of the queen by assuming many of her duties, but would not be crowned king until his mother passes.

The last time a regency took place was from 1811 until 1820, when King George IV took over the duties of his father, King George III, who was the subject of the movie, The Madness of King George.

Queen Elizabeth could make Prince Charles prince regent by invoking the Regency Acts, which allow monarchs to remove powers and give them to another appointed member of the royal family.

Other forms of regency include that put in place when the heir to the throne is a child. According to Legislation.gov.uk, there are several steps that need to take place before Charles could be appointed as prince regent.

“According to the Regency Act of 1937 at least three people – including Prince Philip, the Chancellor and the Speaker of the House of Commons – would have to declare evidence provided proved “that the Sovereign is for some definite cause not available for the performance of those functions.”

Queen Elizabeth is currently 93, and Prince Charles has already taken on some of her duties, it has not been made official, according to royal biographer Phil Dampier, who stated that Charles has opened Parliament and attended the Commonwealth conference.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Charles stepped in to mediate in a problem between his brother Prince Andrew and a top royal aide. The conflict allegedly arose after the aide attempted to advise the Duke of York about issues surrounding the matter of Andrew’s involvement with the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein.

Friends say that the argument between Andrew and the aide never got physical but did get heated, and Charles stepped in to speak to his brother about the matter.