Amanda Bynes Makes Instagram Debut With Pink Hair & A Nose Ring

The 'Amanda Show' child star debuted a new look when she announced she joined Instagram.

Former Amanda Show actress Amanda Bynes, who notably in the past had a bizarre social media presence, announced that she had started an official Instagram page on Tuesday in a selfie.

The actress-turned-fashion-designer announced the new official Instagram account on her official Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon.

Bynes can be seen flashing a pouty look at a mirror, holding her Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, revealing vibrant pink hair and a shiny round septum piercing in her nose.

The 33-year-old, who earlier this year graduated from fashion school, can also be seen donning a long-sleeved white t-shirt and a pink necklace that almost perfectly matches the shade of the long-time blond’s new hair color.

Fans of the former child star seemed to be elated to welcome Bynes to the photo-sharing platform.

“WE DON’T DESERVE THIS!!!,” one user commented below the photo of Bynes.

“Yes!,” another wrote excitedly. “So happy to see this!”

The Easy A actress’ move to Instagram might come as a surprise to some, as Bynes has seemed to shy away from social media platforms following a public meltdown on Twitter several years ago.

According to an article from Complex from 2013 that documents the former child star’s social media behavior, Bynes exhibited a variety of strange social media behaviors that seemed to begin with a photo of a new piercing she posted to Twitter in March of 2013. Later that month, the actress would shock fans when she posted graphic tweets about her thirst for recording artist Drake.

Bynes would also notably lash out at the media for covering her strange behavior, and on one occasion even demanded that media sources writing about her only use photos it retrieved from her Twitter account. As Complex noted in 2013, Bynes seemingly gave many options as she regularly sent out selfies during her social media frenzy.

Hey guys! I'm on instagram now !

Check me out https://t.co/GdFFtezSmC pic.twitter.com/N1lA6NhJLb — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 10, 2019

Loading...

Bynes had been enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising since 2014, though she made a re-appearance on Twitter for the first time since last year when she took to her Twitter account in June of this year to share a photo of herself, letting her fans know that she had officially graduated from the Los Angeles fashion school, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

According to the previous report from The Inquisitr, Bynes previously scrubbed her Twitter account clean except for a photo of herself on the cover of Paper magazine from last year. In an interview with the magazine, Bynes had said she had started heavy drug use following filming of Easy A in 2010.

In that interview, Bynes said that she was interested in getting back into the acting game before she put her fashion degree to use.