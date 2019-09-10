Lara Trump Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Son, Two-Year-Old Luke, On His First Day Of School

#NoTears, the proud mother wrote.

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the wife of his second-oldest son, Eric, shared an adorable photo of her son, “Luke,” on Instagram on Tuesday.

Mrs. Trump did like a lot of moms of young kids do this time of year: she shared a pic of one of her kids going back to school — or in the case, going to school for the first time. In post which she captioned, “FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL!!!!”, the young lad, who will turn two-years-old later this week, seemed nonplussed by all the attention he’s getting, while rocking a pair of sensible loafers, shorts, and a polo shirt.

The proud mom also reminded herself not to cry about the boy’s big day, posting a shocked emoji, a crying-with-laughter emoji, and a note to herself: #NoTears.

It’s unclear where the lad is going to school — or, in this case, preschool — and indeed, the Trump family would obviously want to keep that information private. It’s also not clear if the picture was taken at the lad’s school, or somewhere else. On the one hand, an important-looking man in a suit — perhaps the school’s administrator? — can be seen in the background. On the other hand, the picture appeared to have been taken in front of a disused fireplace, and most schools are thin on fireplaces, usable or otherwise.

As People reported at the time, Eric “Luke” Trump was born on September 12, 2017. The name Eric is, of course, the name of his father, while Luke is the name of middle name of Lara’s father, Robert Luke Yunaska.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

Luke now has a younger sibling: just a few weeks ago, Lara and Eric announced the birth of their second child, a daughter, named Carolina Dorothy Trump, as People reported at the time.

Carolina’s birth brings to ten the number of grandchildren of Donald Trump. Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr., has five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa: Spencer, Chloe, Tristan, Kai, and Donald III. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has three children with her husband, Jared Kushner: Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph.

Born Lara Yunaska in North Carolina in 1982, Lara began working her way up through the T.V. industry as a story co-ordinator and producer for Inside Edition between 2012 and 2016. Since then, she’s been busy promoting her father-in-law, working as a producer and fundraiser for his weekly webcast, Real News Update. She has also been named as a consultant for her father-in-law’s 2020 re-election bid.