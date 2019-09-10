Watch England Vs. Kosovo Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time — Can Kosovo Keep Miracle Run Going?

The most unlikely success of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers so far belongs to tiny, strife-torn Kosovo, who face world fourth-ranked England Tuesday.

The most surprising story of the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifiers so far has been the miracle run put together by the tiny, strife-torn country of Kosovo. A former Serbian province that gained UEFA membership just three years ago, and has a population of fewer than 2 million — and whose independence remains unrecognized by Serbia, not to mention by Spain — has gone from a bloody cvil war just two decades ago to fielding a national team that with a win over England on Tuesday would vault past the fourth-ranked team in the world into first place in Group A. Kosovo, as The Inquisitr has reported, rank a nearly invisible 120th. But Kosovo can keep their miracle ignited with a solid performance in the match that will stream live from Southampton.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the England vs. Kosovo UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time at the 32,500-seat St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, on Tuesday, September 10. In Kosovo, which lies in the Central European Summer Time zone, the live video stream will begin at 8:45 p.m.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, September 11, India Standard Time.

After a stunning, come-from behind upset of FIFA’s 20th-ranked team, the Czech Republic, on Saturday — a result that instantly qualified a the most significant victory in Kosovo history — the team actually spent four hours atop the Group A table, until England crushed Bulgaria 4-0 later that same day.

Kosovo’s colorful Swiss coach, Bernard Challandes, certainly has much too do with the team’s unbeaten record through four matches so far. But England pose the steepest mountain so far for Challandes’ men to climb, and in a wild press conference on Monday, the coach let loose. After declaring England the best team in the world — though Belgium, Brazi, and France ran higher on the FIFA table — Challandes began hollering about the “crazy” tactics he planned to employ to come away with what would certainly be the biggest upset of 2019 in any competition.

I think Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes has lost his head before facing England ???? pic.twitter.com/TmHVPoVzYh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 9, 2019

To watch a live online stream of the England vs. Kosovo UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A match, use the feed provided by ESPN.com, the online streaming service provided by multinational sports broadcasting conglomerate. The livestream from ESPN2, which broadcasts this game, is included with most cable or satellite provider subscriptions. Login credentials from one of those services will be required.

To view the England vs. Kosovo UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV Now, or one of several others. All such services require credit card information and subscription fees, but most also offer seven-day trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Group A game streamed live at no charge.

In Kosovo, RTK Live carries the streaming video. Accessing a livestream in the United Kingdom and in Ireland requires a Sky Sports subscription. For a full list of further livestream sources for England vs. Kosovo in other countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.