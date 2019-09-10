‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Fans’ Hearts Melt Over John Paul Jones’ Prom Date Surprise For Tayshia Adams

JPJ got back into viewers' good graces by asking his girl out on the feel-good date of the season.

Bachelor in Paradise star John Paul Jones threw a prom night surprise on the ABC dating show, and fans were there for it. Two weeks after Hannah Brown’s rejected Bachelorette suitor caused an embarrassing scene at the wedding of franchise alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, he won back fans’ hearts by throwing a surprise prom for Tayshia Adams in Mexico.

After Tayshia revealed she did not attend her high school prom because no one asked her to go, Jones organized a beachside prom for her in Paradise, complete with a corsage, balloons, music, a bowl of punch, and a crown for his prom queen. Tayshia miraculously had a sparkly prom dress ready to go, while JPJ donned a tie.

The two danced to Air Supply’s “The One That You Love.” Fans may recall that the ’80s soft rock duo performed the song earlier this year on Colton Underwood’s finale of The Bachelor.

The adorable prom date had Bachelor in Paradise fans changing their tune about JPJ, who many had previously thought was too immature for Tayshia.

A cute photo from the date was posted on the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page, where JPJ and Tayshia were declared the “king and queen” of the Paradise prom.

Several friends from the ABC dating franchise commented on the post, including Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who wrote, “I’M A PROUD MOM.”

Booted Paradise alum Jordan Kimball wrote, “Classic,” while show veteran Raven Gates said of Tayshia,” All hail the queen.”

Bachelor in Paradise also fans flocked to Instagram and Twitter to react to the adorable date, which some described as the most “wholesome” thing ever to take place on the wild reality show. Tayshia even coined a new name for her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, which you can see below.

JPJ throwing a prom for Tayshia is the most wholesome thing in the entire world of bachelor anything. @JohnPaulJonesJP @TayshiaAdams ❤???? — Aly Rae (@alex_wham) September 10, 2019

JPJ surprising Tayshia w a prom because she never went to hers is hands down the cutest thing ive ever seen — ✨ellie tews✨ (@EllieTews) September 10, 2019

The producers probably cried when JPJ asked if they could set up a prom date for Tayshia #BachelorInParadise — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) September 10, 2019

Loading...

i wish i was lying when i say i had a full breakdown when JPJ asked Tayshia to the Paradise Prom #BachelorInParadise — morgan e (@MorganEastling) September 10, 2019

It’s no surprise that JPJ pulled out all of the stops for his date with Tayshia. According to Entertainment Weekly, at one point he explained, “She’s definitely my dream girl, without a doubt.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a JPJ date without some sort of inexplicable bodily function erupting. EW posted a GIF of Jones letting out a huge burp midway through the date, presumably from downing a glass of prom champagne too fast. But at least he didn’t throw up!

You can see the video of John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelor in Paradise prom below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.