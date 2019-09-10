Blake Horstmann Leaves ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alone, Brokenhearted And With A Ruined Reputation

Blake Horstmann thinks his heartbreaking exit from 'Bachelor In Paradise' was karma for acting like a player throughout the whole season.

It’s safe to say that things didn’t go all that well for Blake Horstmann during this season of Bachelor in Paradise. While Horstmann was a fan favorite during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, he was ultimately sent home brokenhearted when Kufrin ultimately got engaged to another man. This summer, he headed to paradise in hopes of a second chance to find love. Unfortunately, he ruined his chances prior to ever arriving on the beach, according to Cosmopolitan.

Horstmann had a wild time at the Stagecoach Music Festival which took place before the filming of the show. While there, he ended up hooking up with Kristina Schulman, who would later star alongside him on Bachelor in Paradise. The very next night, he would also hookup with fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Upon arriving in paradise, Horstmann shockingly did not want to pursue actual relationships with either of these women but instead was interested in Hannah Godwin.

Of course, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Horstmann’s prior shenanigans didn’t stay a secret on the beach. Once all the women found out about his promiscuous ways, they weren’t as willing to pursue a relationship with him. Godwin, though showing initial interest in Horstmann, ultimately ended up choosing Dylan Barbour over him, whom she remains in a happy relationship with. Horstmann had several other flings as the show progressed, but none ending up being anything substantial. Finally, he claimed to have had a sort of Epiphany towards the end of the show when he realized it was really Schulman he had been meant to be with all along. He was willing to give their relationship his all, but Schulman was unsurprisingly hesitant due to how Horstmann had portrayed himself thus far.

In last night’s episode, Schulman told Horstmann that she felt she just couldn’t get there in terms of her feelings for him and sent herself home. Horstmann, brokenhearted and in tears, left shortly after she did. He tearfully admitted that he believed his heart break was karma for the way he behaved all season.

Last night, he posted an emotional statement on Instagram about his challenging journey on the show and the regrets he has over some of his actions.