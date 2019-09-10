Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Rock Revealing Looks At NYFW

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were couple goals at the DKNY anniversary event.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson put their passion for fashion ⁠— and for each other ⁠— on full display during New York Fashion Week.

Cara and Ashley flaunted their relationship around some famous friends at DKNY’s 30th anniversary bash, which was held at St. Ann’s Warehouse on Monday night. Since they were there to celebrate style, the couple made sure to dress to impress for the star-studded event. As reported by Daily Mail, the lovebirds both showed off quite a bit of skin in their stylish ensembles. Ashley opted to go bra-less, rocking an oversize blue velvet blazer with nothing underneath up top. The 29-year-old Pretty Little Liars star completed her revealing outfit with a super-short black miniskirt and matching black pointed-toe pumps with thick straps on the ankles.

Cara Delevingne’s look was only slightly more conservative. The 27-year-old Carnival Row actress exposed her flat stomach by rocking a short white bustier with a pair of billowy black pants that just barely covered up her navel. They were stuffed into a pair of shiny black combat boots. Cara decided to wear her long hair pulled back into a tight high ponytail, while her date wore her shoulder-length locks down in soft waves.

At the DKNY event, Ashley Benson and her model girlfriend posed for a photo with two other young female celebs, Halsey and Kendall Jenner. The foursome’s outfits almost looked coordinated, with Halsey also rocking a white top with baggy pants and Kendall showing off her model legs in an oversize black jacket and black mini-dress. Cara posed with one arm slung casually over Ashley’s shoulders.

Cara Delvingne and Ashley Benson pose with Halsey and Kendall Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Cara and Ashley were also photographed holding hands at the DKNY event. The two have been more comfortable with PDA since they made their relationship official on social media back in June, which is when Cara let the world know just how in love she was with Ashley by sharing a video of the couple kissing.

Since then, the model has also delighted her fans by making out with Ashley at the U.S. Open. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple stole the show by being very open with their feelings for each other. They were photographed giggling, kissing, cuddling, and gazing adoringly at one another instead of watching Serena Williams play.

Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Snuggling At The US Open Is All I Needed On This Monday https://t.co/ZePcj02DQw — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) September 9, 2019

Cara Delevingne recently opened up to Elle U.K. about her initial reluctance to be so public with her relationship with Ashley Benson, saying that she considers their love “sacred.”

“We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud,” she said. “Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”