‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: A New Group Called The Pioneers Are Introduced

Virginia and the Pioneers aim to make the world a better place -- even if blunt force is necessary.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the end of Episode 12 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw Logan (Matt Frewer) finally arrive at the oil fields he has been so desperate to locate throughout Season 5. However, a surprise awaited for him there: the main group were already present and manufacturing gas.

As a result of this, in Episode 13, the negotiations began. Although, there was also a new group added into the mix as it was discovered that Logan was working for the Pioneers in order to gain access to the oil fields.

So, who are the Pioneers?

While this isn’t the title group uses specifically, they do refer to themselves as “settlers” or “pioneers,” so viewers immediately started referring to them with this title.

Headed by Virginia (Colby Minifie), the Pioneers are much more ruthless when it comes to ownership. While Logan tried to divert conflict in order to avoid the loss of life, the Pioneers will kill if required, as was seen in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, when Logan and his group were killed.

However, this group may not be totally all bad. As negotiations continued with the main group after the death of Logan, Virginia did appear to allow the group to leave with enough gas to do so. Viewers are not entirely convinced that Virginia will let the matter rest, though, and it is likely the main group will have continued conflict with the Pioneers as Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead continues. This is especially true considering that part of the negotiations involved Luciana (Danay Garcia) staying behind in order to help produce gas at the oil fields.

As Cinema Blend points out, the Pioneers are likely the “big moment” hinted at by Fear‘s showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con. This also means that it is likely the group will be around for quite some time as the conflict over the oil fields continues.

While the Pioneers claim that they are out to create a better world, it is unclear how this will occur. Virginia did make claims indicating that her group was looking at the bigger picture, rather than what the main group is currently doing, which is helping those immediately in a crisis. As a result of this, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about this new group.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14, titled “Today and Tomorrow,” on September 16.