Kelly Ripa Hops On Tiptoes In Ballet Shoes To Promote World Record Attempt

Morning show queen Kelly Ripa has been thrilling her followers with footwear-focused posts on Instagram lately. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blonde beauty shared a snap of herself from her days on the sitcom Hope & Faith. In that particular photo, the star was in an outfit as her character on the show and was mopping the floor in a pair of green stiletto heels.

Today, Kelly surprised her Instagram followers by sharing a shot of just her legs and a pair of pointe ballet shoes. Kelly was on her tiptoes in the shot, showcasing the pointe shoes with elegance and grace. She stood on a simple wood floor with curtains behind her and not much to distract from her admirable pose.

The explanation behind the photo, as Kelly clarified in the caption of the post, is that Live! with Kelly and Ryan is making an attempt on September 10 to snag the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously. Kelly decided to promote the event to her eager audience by lacing up her own pair of shoes and channeling her inner ballet dancer.

For the post, Kelly rocked a stunning black, white and pink botanical print dress that made her petite frame look tall and lean. The snap received over 6,100 likes within just one hour, including a like from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Her followers absolutely loved the graceful shot and filled the comments section with admiration and compliments.

“Come thru, queeeeeen,” one fan said.

Ballet dancer Tiler Peck, who is a Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet, left a comment on the post and told Kelly that she’d see them on the show tomorrow. Kelly replied back with her appreciation for the support.

“We are the luckiest show on tv!!!!! Thank you Tiler. Wow”

Another fan couldn’t quite believe Kelly’s skill on pointe shoes, and said, “please tell me someone is holding you up in that position.”

“Wow did you have to train to do that?” another follower asked.

“Is there anything you can’t do? You look like a pro!!” another follower commented.

According to Playbill, more than 245 enthusiastic dancers will join Kelly on the show for the attempt to break the record. Several professional dancers from the New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre will join the crowd, and Kelly herself is going to lace up her ballet shoes once more to join them.

Fans who are eager to see the popular morning show make history should tune in to tomorrow’s show to see if they succeed in their quest.