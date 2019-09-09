‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Stuns During New York Fashion Week, See Instagram Photo

Lala Kent traveled to the East Coast to attend New York Fashion Week.

Lala Kent is looking good as she prepares to take in the sights of New York Fashion Week.

After attending a charity event in Los Angeles over the weekend with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star traveled to the East Coast, where she appears to be working with a designer on an upcoming show. As some may have seen, Kent shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she was seen seemingly attending a fitting.

The video was shared by photographer Cibelle Levi and included hairstylist Trace Henningsen’s tag, as well as a tag for stylist Alexandra Renee Scott.

While Kent has not yet revealed what the fitting is for, she could be walking in an upcoming show or preparing to star in some sort of campaign. Either way, after her look was completed, she certainly looked the part of a model and got the attention of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

After sharing the stunning image, Kent received support from Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Stassi Schroeder.

In the comments section of Kent’s post, Maloney expressed her thoughts on the photo by sharing five heart-eyed emoji. Meanwhile, Cartwright shared four heart-eyed emoji and told Kent she was gorgeous.

As for Schroeder, she said, “YES YES EVERYTHING YES.”

Kent even got the attention of actress Kate Bosworth, who told her she looked “CHIC AF.”

In the photo, Kent was seen walking down a New York City street in a polka-dot black dress with a long-sleeved back turtle neck, black hat, and white strapped shoes.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Kent endured a big change during filming on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year as her strained relationship with James Kennedy finally worked itself out and the co-stars began working on new music together.

“[I am] super excited for all our new tracks and an EP so stayed tuned for that,” he teased during an interview with Hollywood Life.

Kennedy then said he “couldn’t be happier” about his current status with Kent before gushing over his close relationship with longtime friend Tom Sandoval.

“He’s been just such a good friend and honest friend and he calls me out on my f**k ups, which I love him [for],” Kennedy revealed. “He’s been really proud of me too. He’s seen like a really cool new James and it’s just awesome.”

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.