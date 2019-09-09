An Australian ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Might Be A Chinese Spy, And She’s Allegedly Just Fled Oz For China

Reality dating show The Bachelor is known for having its fair share of drama. However, it appears that the Aussie version might be taking normal drama to the next level. A contestant on the Australian show had been previously accused of being a Chinese plant — and now, she’s seemingly just fled back to China and has “dropped off the face of the earth,” per the Daily Mail.

Kristen Czyszek, 24, sparked rumors of a conspiracy almost immediately upon the beginning of the show when she introduced herself in Mandarin to Bachelor Matt Agnew. She then repeatedly asked Agnew, as well as other contestants, if they had even been to the Asian country, as reported in a previous Daily Mail article.

“I’ve been living in China for the past two years,” she said. “Have you ever been to China? Yeah, no, you have to go to China.”

She proceeded to mention China no fewer than 10 times in the premiere alone. It was so overwhelming that both fans and other contestants felt compelled to bring up her obsession.

“I feel like Kristen has been paid by China to promote their country the way she is going on and on about it,” said fellow Bachelor contestant Rachael Arahill.

Fans of the show soon started digging into Kristen’s background. Though the television show said that she worked as a “China Researcher,” her LinkedIn claimed she had worked as a communications associate for the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce, located in Beijing, as recently as 2018.

AustCham, as it is known, is a powerful and influential force, and claims that its goal is “the advancement of the broader Australia-China business relationship through the effective representation of its 250 members.”

Adding fuel to the fire is the allegation that Kristen was a “ghost” online. Though all the other contestants had social media profiles that had previous pictures and large social networks, Kristen created an Instagram purely for the television show, and her only pictures were related to the program.

Odder still was the fact that every one of Kristen’s pictures had the caption in Mandarin as well as English. Instagram is currently banned in the Middle Kingdom, leaving many to wonder why the pretty blonde would bother with the double caption.

Now, the Daily Mail has added yet another piece to the puzzle, after it was reported that she has disappeared after her elimination from the program.

“She ran off to China and nobody heard anything from her for months,” a source revealed.

“She stopped responding to text messages and everything,” the insider added.

“It was as if she dropped off the face of the earth.”

Loading...

Though she may not have responded to friends for months, she has been updating her social media and posted a new picture earlier today.

Though many have taken Kristen’s disappearance as further proof of her sketchy identity, others have pointed out that the Australian beauty was upset after her elimination, and might have just wanted to return to a place where she felt happy and at home.

“It’s hard for this to be my goodbye,” Kristen had said during her final interview. “It was pretty tough putting myself out there, especially when I’m the one going home tonight.”

Perhaps the blonde beauty could take cues from Tyler Cameron, who was recently on the American version of The Bachelorette. The hunky contestant, after all, bounced back after his rejection by dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. The relationship is serious enough that he supported the star at her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands, as reported by The Inquisitr.