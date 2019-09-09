Miley Cyrus Spills Major Music Collaboration On Instagram

Miley Cyrus just spilled a major music collaboration to Instagram. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer will be paired with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for a tune that will usher in the new Charlie’s Angels movie reboot.

The song, titled “Don’t Call Me Angel,” will be released on September 13. Cyrus posted a photo of the collaboration, which was also shared by Ariana Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun.

People Magazine published details regarding the film and song in June of this year. The three pop stars came together for the tune, which will be featured in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot movie and can be heard in the trailer for the film.

“I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film,” said Banks of the collaboration to People Magazine. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops.”

Banks also told the publication that she is hoping that the new film, which she directed and stars in as Bosley, will inspire young women to feel empowered.

“We’re reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to people,” Banks said to People Magazine. “The last movie came out almost 18 years ago, so there are many, many, especially young people who don’t really know those movies. It’s got a lot of action, it’s got glamour, it’s got fun, it feels big and global which was a big goal of doing the film this time around for me. And I just think, hopefully, it tells everybody they’re going to have a lot of fun watching it.”

Charlie’s Angels, starring Banks, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, and Kristen Stewart, updates the film series. The last set of films starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu.

Variety reported that the premise of this film is slightly different than the original television series and previous movies. This time, Charlie’s top-secret agency has gone global, and teams of Angels are guided by multiple Bosleys taking on dangerous missions. Previously, there was only one person who portrayed the titular role of Bosley, and it was usually a male actor as the guiding force in the angels’ professional lives.

Charlie’s Angels is the third installment in the film franchise, following 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. The new film also stars Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, and Patrick Stewart.

Charlie’s Angels will make its theater debut on November 15. “Don’t Call Me Angel” drops Friday, September 13.