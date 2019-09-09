Khloe Kardashian Says She Regrets Her Drunken Freak Out In Palm Springs

Imagine if your worst moments were caught on camera and beamed for the entire world to see. That’s what happened to Khloe Kardashian after she had a drunken freak out in Palm Springs when ex Tristan Thompson showed up for her daughter True’s birthday party. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she cringes when she sees herself getting upset.

According to The Blast, in the premiere episode of the new season of the show, Khloe was shown screaming “liar” at her baby daddy after he made an appearance at True’s first birthday party. It was shortly after she had found out about his alleged cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, so her emotions were high. After drinking a bit too much, she let loose on her ex, a move she says she now regrets.

“Why must we show my drunken rage from Palm Springs? It makes me so uncomfortable and I cringe #KUWTK,” she wrote in a tweet.

Fans were supportive, saying that they’d been there and that her state of mind was totally understandable given the circumstances. Some people cheered her show of humanity, while others said that she had earned the right to be angry.

“Hey shows people you are real. You have feelings and you hurt like all of us,” commented one fan on Twitter.

Khloe responded to fan’s comments, thanking them for the love and understanding. She also joked that the night was a blur.

“I literally don’t remember a thing from that lol,” she told one fan.

The E! Network even got in on the conversation with a post of their own.

The mom of one posted a second tweet later on, saying that she had moved on and was in a better place these days.

“This was such a horrible time in my life but time really does heal and help people move on. Thank you for that! That saying ‘that nothing lasts forever.’ Not the good, sadly, but happily, not the bad. The good will always come back,” she tweeted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was full of drama. Not only did the fallout from the Tristan cheating drama continue, but fans got to see a peek into the medical drama that Kim Kardashian has been facing as she waited on the results to see whether or not she had lupus.