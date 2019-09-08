Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson’s Make Out Session Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Another day another steamy public display of affection by Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson has sent the internet into a frenzy.

While all eyes attending the U.S. Open on Saturday may have set their sights on Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid, it was lovebirds Ashley and Cara who ultimately stole the show.

According to Elle, photographers spotted duo enjoying each others company as they watched Serena Williams lose to Bianca Andreescu during the women’s final.

It, however, was questionable how much of the match Delevingne and Benson actually paid attention to as they were photographed engaging in multiple steamy make out sessions. There were also a few sweet snaps of Cara and Ashley lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes instead of watching the match.

Taking their eyes off of each other for at least some of the match, several of the photos featured Cara gasping and shouting as she appeared to be significantly more interested in the game then Ashley was. Benson, on the other hand, was photographed curling up and resting her head on Delevingne’s shoulder.

Clearly not afraid to put their love and passion for each other on display, photographers managed to snap the two actresses engaging in multiple kissing sessions.

In some of the loving photos, the couple were photographed standing up. Cara stood behind Ashley with her arms wrapped around Benson’s waist. All four of their hands were so intertwined in the snaps, it was almost hard to tell which hands belonged to which actress.

One of the snaps featured Benson leaning back into Delevingne and turning her head to the side as they engaged in another sweet kiss.

It didn’t take long for snaps of Cara and Ashley’s public displays of affection to begin to trend on social media as the internet continued to obsess over the adorable couple.

One Twitter user gushed that Ashley and Cara were the “cutest couple” and no one could make them believe otherwise.

Some Twitter users, including one that admitted to not being a huge fan of Benson, coined the lovebirds as a “power couple.”

Many Twitter fans admitted to being jealous of the beautiful couple for an assortment of different reasons. Fans of Ashley were jealous of Cara and vice versa. Some were also just jealous of how great the pair looked together.

A couple Twitter users admitted to being surprised by the photos as they had no idea Ashley and Cara were an item.

While most had a hard time looking past the make out session to notice anything else, Ashley Benson was also rocking a new shorter hair style. The actress has also taken to Instagram in the last 24 hours to share her new shorter hair with her 19.9 million followers.

The photo quickly accumulated just shy of 600,000 likes and over 1,600 comments. Her followers loved the new hair and quickly sounded off about how “beautiful” she was.

“You’re such a great source of inspiration Ash,” one follower penned in the comments.

Overall, the general consensus was that Ashley looked great with her short wavy locks.