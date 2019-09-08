Jenelle Evans Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New York Fashion Week Appearance

Former Teen Mom OG stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason were spotted smiling from the front row at New York Fashion Week in the wake of their ongoing custody battle. According to E! News, the couple made an appearance at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows on Saturday for the Elf Sacks clothing line fashion show. While the pair often sets tongues wagging with their ongoing custody battle, it was Jenelle’s figure-hugging dress that had people talking.

The reality star wore a body-flaunting black and white dress with black strappy sandals and a light blue jean jacket. Husband David wore rust-red pants and a cream shirt. He finished his look with black shoes. But all the focus was on Jennelle as people mused about whether or not the star had a bun in the oven.

Shortly after posting the image, Jenelle had commenters wondering if she was showing off a baby bump.

“Pregnant again,” mused one person.

Another suggested that the reality star just wanted to make it look like she is pregnant to get attention.

“You went to NYFW and couldn’t even throw on some shape wear? I think she likes the pregnancy rumors…. to stay relevant,” they wrote.

Other said that the star was just happy and healthy.

“Not pregnant, just eatin good,” one person wrote.

“Who cares if she’s pregnant or not. Who cares if someone doesn’t like her outfit or make up. Who flipping cares!!” said another.

Not everyone was excited to see the pair popping up in New York. Commentors ripped on Jennelle for everything from her lack of shapewear and her weight, to her choice of husband.

Jenelle and David were apparently there to promote their new cosmetics line, according to TMZ. While there, they assured the assembled reporters that the kids were headed back to school and the couple said they were “fat and happy” after the focus shifted away from their drawn-out custody battle.

The couple famously lost custody of all of their kids after David admitted to killing the family dog Nugget after it bit their daughter. Eventually, the case was dropped and the kids were allowed to return home, though the drama has taken a toll on their family.

Jenelle said that she and her husband hope to get away from the media for a bit and focus on growing their business.

Jenelle attended NYFW in February for the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections show.