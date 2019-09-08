Georgia Fowler Flaunts Insane Legs In All-Black Look

Model Georgia Fowler has been slaying in all her outfits for New York Fashion Week, and her latest Instagram update showcased her beauty yet again.

In the post, Fowler shared three side-by-side snaps of herself in the same pose. She strutted her stuff outdoors down some cobblestone streets in a pair of knee-high black leather boots. On top, Fowler rocked a black shirt-dress with a plunging neckline and a super-short length. Her long, lean legs were on full display in the look and had her 973,000 Instagram followers drooling.

Fowler joked in the caption of the post about her pose in the shot. While her body looked incredible, her hand seemed to be captured just as she was going to brush some of her hair away from her face. As a result, her hand is positioned in a bit of a backhand gesture, as she mentioned in the caption.

The brunette bombshell also made sure to include tags for the designer brand YSL and the drugstore makeup brand Maybelline, as they were behind the stunning look she was rocking in the picture. Fowler’s Instagram followers absolutely loved the overall look, even with the slightly strange hand positioning, and the post received over 4,300 likes within less than half an hour.

Many of her followers simply couldn’t get enough of how incredible her legs looked in the outfit.

One follower simply commented “legs” on the post.

Several other followers left a string of emoji in the comments section as a way of expressing how much they loved the overall look.

Fowler has been busy this summer, jetting to a few different locations and showing off her insane body in countless outfits. Way back in June, she shared a snap of herself wearing minimal makeup and a bathrobe as she relaxed in Australia, enjoying a gorgeous sunset.

Loading...

Just a few days ago, the brunette beauty shared a picture of herself rocking a skintight white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, clunky white shoes and neon orange sunglasses at Burning Man.

While the model seems to have spent a fair bit of time in New York City, she also lounged on boats in California and even visited Disneyland with a few friends. Her summer has been packed with adventure, although she will likely be in New York City for at least another week as she attends all the Fashion Week events. Fowler has been slaying in all the outfits she has rocked so far.