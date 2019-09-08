Sharna Burgess Addresses Fans Who Ask Her If She’s Gay After She Posts Photo Of Her Kissing A Woman

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer was amused by fan speculation about her love life.

Sharna Burgess is speaking out after fans questioned her following an Instagram photo she posted. The Dancing with the Stars champ posted a photo that showed her kissing hairstylist Kennedy Van Dyke at the Burning Man Festival in Nevada. The cheeky photo sparked commentary from fans who questioned if this was Sharna’s coming out photo and if Van Dyke is her girlfriend.

One fan wanted to know if this is why Sharna didn’t hook up with her hunky former Dancing with the Stars partner, Bonner Bolton, a few seasons back.

“So that’s why you didn’t fall for the gorgeous cowboy a couple of seasons ago, because you’re gay,” one commenter wrote.

Sharna responded to explain what was going in the photo and to set the commenter straight.

“This woman is my sister, her husband who took the photo is my brother and I have unconditional love for both of them. I hope you are comfortable with sharing affection with the people you love in your life, both men and women, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The Instagram fan backed off and wrote that she didn’t mean to offend Sharna. The Australian pro dancer did not seem offended at all and instead used the questions as a teachable moment for her followers.

Sharna later addressed the hoopla about her dating life on her Instagram story. According to Pop Culture, Sharna was amused by the curiosity over her love life and she gave her fans a reminder.

“Kissing another woman on the cheek does not make one gay.”

The pretty pro dancer explained that she is a very physical person who likes to express her love for the special people in her life. The DWTS veteran also admitted that there is always talk about her personal life and she wonders if it’s just because she’s single and “everyone’s trying to find a reason for that.”

Sharna also asked her fans not to “shade” or attack those who ask questions.

“People are curious and that’s OK. Nothing was offensive about the question at all and it’s not a problem to be asked.”

Dancing with the Stars fans may recall Sharna’s obvious chemistry with Bonner Bolton, her hunky partner on the 24th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. After the DWTS Season 24 premiere, Sharna, who split from with her longtime boyfriend, Paul Strickland, in 2015, told FOX411 rumors about the couple’s relationship were spawned due to her obvious chemistry with Bolton.

Sharna later told People that she would never cross the line with one of her celebrity partners on the ABC dancing show.

“I am a professional,” Burgess told People. “Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

Unfortunately, chemistry couldn’t carry them and the duo landed in 5th place in the competition. Sharna went on to win last season’s mirrorball trophy with underdog Bobby Bones. She has since been let go from the show.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.