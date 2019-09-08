Kylie Jenner Talks About Travis, Stormi & Her Self-Made Billionaire Status On ‘The Ellen Show’ Spoilers

Ellen DeGeneres sat down with Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner in advance of the premiere episode of The Ellen Show set to air on September 9, the first day of the new season.

For this special occasion, a few spoilers have been spilled with videos and Instagram uploads blasting about what happened when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians regulars showed up to jabber with the fun-loving talk show host.

During the upcoming segment, Ellen took time to tease the 22-year-old KUWTK star about the fascinating braid that fell well below her waist. Ellen asserted that the groomed hairdo was long enough for her to use as a jump rope while Kylie admitted that was unsure about how to sit in a comfortable way while rocking the super long style.

Ellen also questioned Kylie about Stormi. She asked who the little girl, resembles more, Kylie or Stormi’s dad, Travis.

“She is the perfect mixture of both of us,” said Stormi’s mom about her daughter’s personality.

Still, Kris said her granddaughter, who is just about to turn 2, resembles a “little Kylie” as far as looks are concerned.

Kylie called her “mellow” daughter “a rager.” The reality star said that while Ellen’s audience was dancing at the top of the show, Stormi was backstage in her mom’s, rocking out.

Her mom added, “[Stormi] couldn’t take her eyes off the screen.”

During their discussion, the 21-year-old celebrity appeared to become embarrassed after Ellen asked whether or not her sisters call her Kylie “The Bulionaire” Jenner when they have a conversation.

“They’ve all been working for years and suddenly you come along and you’re the youngest and you’re a billionaire.”

Ellen turned to Kris, and stated, “First of all, she must be your favorite child I would assume,”

“Well, duh,” the family Momager retorted.

After that Ellen earnestly asked, “Do they really make fun of you? Do they give you a hard time?”

Kylie spoke up, stating that her financial status does come up when the family takes part in a group chat. That talk especially turns to that concept when the topic concerns a trip to be taken by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. At that point, her close relatives tend to ask whether or not she is going to fund the endeavor.

Kris broke into the conversation, stating that she does not think Kylie’s family expects her to pay for everything. The famous matriarch joked that they only expect the youngest of the tribe to pay for “her stuff.”

Loading...

….

While Ellen hosted Kylie and Kris Jenner, everyone seemed to have a delightful time as the spoilers indicate.

To see the complete interview, tune into the season premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the television program airs on Monday.