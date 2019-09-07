Dwayne Johnson Shares Stunning Snap From His Wedding To Lauren Hashian

For the past few days, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Instagram page has been filled with wedding content. It’s because the pro wrestler turned actor finally opted to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. As People reported, the duo had their special day in Hawaii, a place that is near and dear to Johnson’s heart.

The muscular action superstar has posted several pictures over the past few days, but today, he had fans absolutely swooning when he shared an adorable shot of the two of them exhibiting a little PDA with a kiss.

In the picture, Johnson rocked a pair of white pants and a lightweight white shirt that seemed like the perfect vibe for an island wedding. Garlands of greenery were draped around his broad shoulders, and he had one hand tucked in his pocket.

With the other hand he grasped his new wife’s hand. She had one hand occupied holding her gorgeous white bouquet, and the other entwined with her new husband’s. She rocked a lace dress with a plunging neckline and delicate details. The dress clung to her toned physique, and her brunette locks were down and looking flawless.

The duo exchanged a kiss in the shot, with the gorgeous green shore and blue water visible behind them.

In the caption of the shot, Johnson expressed his gratitude towards everyone who made the special day happen. While he has shared a few photos from the big day, he clarified in the caption that there were no press or paparazzi actually invited to the event.

There are some celebrities who publicize every aspect of their wedding and want to ensure that cameras capture every moment. Others do everything within their power to keep things quiet and have the special day be something shared between close friends and family only. It seems that Johnson falls into the latter camp, although fans loved seeing glimpses of what the day was like. The sweet smooching post received over 2.25 million likes within just three hours.

Pop star Nick Jonas left a comment on the post, and simply said “so happy for you guys.”

“I’ll drink to that my brother. Congrats,” another fan said.

Actor Ryan Ochoa left a sweet comment that praised Johnson’s work ethic while also congratulating him on his special day.

“Happy to see the hardest working man in the [world] got to take some time off to get married! Congrats bruh.”

Fans who can’t get enough of the romantic snaps will have to ensure they’re following Johnson on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss any additional shots he chooses to share.