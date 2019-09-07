Previews Suggest That At Least One ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Will End Up Together In The End

Of all the couples in paradise, there is one pair that may see a future together after the show.

As of now in Bachelor in Paradise, there are a few pretty solid couples and a few other individuals that are still desperate to find love. There has been a lot of ups and downs this season, accompanied by plenty of tears, breakups, and arguments. Now that the season is drawing to the end, the contestants that are already matched up have to take a hard look at their relationship and make a decision regarding whether or not they see a future together after the show when they have to leave the beach and return to the real world, according to Refinery 29.

In the past seasons of paradise, there have been several couples that found exactly what they were looking for. Some ended up getting engaged and others are married with children together now. Each one of the remaining couples on the show this season are hoping that they will get to enjoy a similar happy ending. From the sneak previews that have been released thus far for the remaining episodes, it appears that at least one of the current pairings will remain together after the show concludes. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour appear to be pretty solid moving forward.

In one particular clip from an upcoming episode, Barbour finally tells Godwin that he loves her.

“I’m thinking we’ll have a happy ending,” Godwin is heard saying later on.

After the clip aired, Barbour made a pointed comment on Twitter that basically confirmed that he’s still in love with Godwin now that the show has ended.

“Hey I’m Dylan, I’m 25 years old from San Diego, California, and I’m in love,” he wrote.

Bachelor in Paradise: Dylan Drops the L Word on Hannah as the Couples Prepare to Head Into Finale https://t.co/N8Ib8xB7kC — People (@people) September 5, 2019

Loading...

Barbour, who is from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, has devoted all of his time and attention to Godwin since day one in paradise. He knew without a doubt that she was the woman he wanted to be with and would stop at nothing to win her over.

Godwin showed interest in Barbour from the beginning, but wasn’t ready to commit fully to him until later. She instead pursued a relationship with the controversial figure Blake Horstmann in the beginning episodes. She even flirted with Horstmann in front of Barbour, causing him so much turmoil that even considered leaving paradise. In the end, he decided not to give up on Godwin and luckily she came around. When faced with choosing between Horstmann or Barbour, she ultimately settled on Barbour and the pair have remained inseparable ever since.