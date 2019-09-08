Olivia Jade Spotted And Kissing Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Amidst Lori Loughlin’s Legal Troubles

Olivia Jade Giannulli has been spotted kissing her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy at Disneyland as her parents continue to grapple with legal issues related to the college admissions scandal. TMZ posted a video of the couple at “the happiest place on Earth” while they visited the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction. It looks like Olivia Jade might have been trying to be incognito as she’s wearing shades along with a black top and jean shorts.

As Hollywood Life notes, Jackson and Olivia broke up for a short time after the news of the scandal broke. But a photo of him kissing her recently popped up on his Instagram page which confirmed that they’d reconciled.

Olivia Jade has been keeping a relatively low profile, ever since her parents were accused of paying $500,000 to get her and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California. The Giannulli sisters allegedly posed as rowing recruits but have never participated in that sport before.

Olivia once had a thriving career as a social media influencer thanks to her over a million followers on YouTube and Instagram. But as The Cut notes, in the wake of the scandal, Olivia has lost brand deals which undermined her earning potential as an influencer. One of the lucrative brand deals she lost was with cosmetics brand, Sephora.

According to a statement from the company published by Buzzfeed, Sephora ended the deal “after careful review of recent developments” so they made it clear that the decision was influenced by the college admissions scandal. She also lost a business opportunity with TRESemmé and Estée Lauder Companies.

But it looks like some companies are still standing by Olivia since — as of March 2019 — she still had partnerships with Marc Jacobs Beauty, Amazon, Lulus, Smile Direct Club, Boohoo, and Smile Direct Club, The Cut notes.

So, perhaps she still has a chance to start her career over again but that will likely depend on whether her mom, Lori Loughlin, and dad, Mossimo Giannulli go to jail for their alleged crimes. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mossimo and Lori have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each of those charges carries a maximum sentence of twenty years.

Mossimo and Lori previously rejected a plea deal which would have gotten them a reduced sentence. Desperate Housewives alum, Felicity Huffman was also accused of paying the same college admissions facilitator to bribe her daughter’s way into college. She accepted a plea deal but as The LA Times reports she’s now trying to get a possible one-month prison sentence reduced to probation and community service.