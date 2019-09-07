Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Shades Ex, Kristina Schulman

Kristina Schulman slid into Nick Viall's brother's DM's before going on 'The Bachelor.'

Kristina Schulman, of Bachelor in Paradise, made a pretty direct dig at her former Bachelor ex, Nick Viall, in the most recent episode of the show. The dig came after a new contestant named Luke Stone entered paradise. Stone, who has become known as Viall’s lookalike, instantly caught Schulman’s eye. While he may look quite similar to the former Bachelor, Schulman made it clear who she preferred, according to People.

Schulman described Stone as a “nicer, cuter and easier to talk to” version of her ex, Viall, something he certainly didn’t appreciate. Viall didn’t hold back from shading Schulman on his podcast, The Viall Files, after the episode aired.

“I’m not surprised Kristina had that to say. In fairness to Kristina, I probably wasn’t easy to talk to on my season with Kristina since she decided to tell me that she slid into my brother Sam’s DM before our season of The Bachelor. I don’t know what her intentions were, she’s just like, ‘Yeah, I slid into your brother’s DM and I was talking to him a little bit.’ I was like, ‘That’s super weird.'”

Meanwhile, Schulman has had a lot of ups and downs in her journey to find love this season on Bachelor in Paradise.

One of the major storylines throughout this season of Bachelor in Paradise is about how Blake Horstmann hit on just about every woman on the show prior to ever even arriving in paradise. Horstmann, who is from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, hooked up with two of his fellow paradise co-stars during the weekend of the Stagecoach Music Festival. In addition to sleeping with Kristina Schulman that weekend, he also slept with Caelynn Miller-Keyes the very next day. He also reportedly pursued Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams before appearing on the show.

Once the women all arrived on the lavish beach in Mexico that serves as the set of the show, it didn’t take long for Horstmann’s shenanigans to get out in the open. In an emotional encounter, Miller-Keyes exploded on Horstmann, insisting she had been disrespected by his behavior and made to feel like a dirty little secret. Horstmann apologized profusely, but there was no repairing his reputation.

He has been dubbed a player both on the show and on social media and has struggled to make any lasting connections on the show thus far. However, in the most recent episode, he decided to try once more to pursue his old fling Schulman. Reluctantly, she agreed to give him another chance.