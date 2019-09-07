Lori Harvey & Diddy Reportedly Not Moving Their Relationship Forward After Months Of Romantic Rumors

Lori Harvey and Diddy are reportedly deciding to only be close friends after being linked together on multiple occasions.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and the music mogul have been causing several romantic rumors after being spotted together during the summer. On one occasion, the rumored couple even spent time with the Family Feud host and Lori’s mother, Marjorie.

Although the two have been photographed getting cozy together over the summer, Hollywood Life reports that their fans aren’t witnessing the beginning of a long term relationship. A source reportedly told the outlet that both Diddy and Lori have agreed to not be anything more than friends, as they have known each other for years and don’t want to do anything to jeopardize it.

“Lori and Diddy are not seeing each other at this point,” the source said. “They were never even officially a couple, but they did hang out a few times and there were some flirtations there. But things have fizzled out between the two and it was really nothing more than a summer fling.”

Since rumors began to swirl that the couple were an item, one of the major factors was their age difference. While neither has addressed the relationship or the age difference publicly, the source continued to say that Lori, 22 and Diddy, 49, ultimately decided to cool off their romance for that particular reason. The source shared that the Instagram influencer “couldn’t get past,” the large age gap, and also reportedly felt that the two were, “at different stages in their lives.”

Diddy and Lori are both known for having famous counterparts. Diddy reportedly began dating Lori just months after breaking up with singer Cassie after a decade together. Lori has been linked to several stars, including Trey Songz, Future, and F1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton, per The Daily Beast. Lori also previously dated Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, back in December of 2018. The cause of their breakup was reportedly due to Lori taking photos with other men on Instagram.

While the couple isn’t official at the moment, they are reportedly still taking trips together. OK! Magazine reports that the two both shared videos on their respective Instagram stories of them on a tropical vacation. Neither of them is on each other’s pages, but the two have very similar decor in the background of their photos and videos. Diddy was reportedly on his page promoting an upcoming event, with blue draperies in the background of his video. The same day, Lori reportedly took a photo with blue draperies in the background.