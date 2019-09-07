Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel ‘Baby’ & Instagram Is Obsessed

Justin Timberlake isn’t especially active on social media. In fact, his latest Instagram post was nearly a week ago. The actor and singer, however, is all about keeping up with his wife Jessica Biel’s Instagram activity.

Timberlake is notorious for leaving a sweet comment on each of Biel’s Instagram posts and her 7.8 million followers have taken notice.

On Friday, Biel took to her Instagram to share a trailer of her creepy mystery series called Limetown which follows the story of one of the most popular U.S. podcasts on iTunes.

The end of the two-minute clip revealed the series is a Facebook Watch Original and will premiere on October 16. In the caption of the video clip, Biel gushed about how she couldn’t wait for all of her fans to enjoy the exciting secrets of Limetown.

While fans were certainly excited by the thought of seeing Biel in something new, they were quickly distracted by one of the top comments on the post.

None other than her husband Justin Timberlake left a loving comment shortly after she published the video clip that quickly soared to the top with over 2,200 likes and just shy of 30 replies.

“Can’t wait for y’all to see this!!! My baby GOOOOOOD!!!” Timberlake penned as he chased the sweet comment with several fire emojis.

While many of those who responded to his comment were quick to share his excitement in watching the upcoming Facebook Original, a few couldn’t help but lose it over the sweet comment.

A few admitted the way Justin left comments on Jessica’s Instagram posts was “relationship goals.”

“Always supporting each other. Doesn’t get any better!” one fan penned in response to the comment as they chased their own response with several red heart emojis.

A second chimed in, “I love how you support your better half. A humble gentleman.”

Several fans seized the comment as an opportunity to express their love for both Justin and Jessica. There were even a few that admitted to feeling slightly jealous as they wished they had a husband like Timberlake.

Two weeks ago, Jessica shared a few snapshots including one of herself wearing a hooded jacket while holding a radio microphone. In the caption, she boasted about how hard she and the rest of the cast and crew worked on the production of Limetown.

While her husband didn’t appear to drop a comment in this post, he did like it as he also does with most of her Instagram snaps and video clips.