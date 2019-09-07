WWE News: Major Backstage Update On Vince McMahon

There have been some big plans revealed for next week’s Monday Night Raw live from Madison Square Garden, which should make for one of the more exciting episodes of the red brand show in recent weeks.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the episode will showcase the first-ever match between Rey Mysterio and Gran Metalik, which should provide some exciting luchador action.

The Four Horsewomen — Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch — will compete against each other in a huge tag team match, after Bayley recently turned heel on Lynch to help Banks in her feud with “The Man.”

In addition to those exciting bouts, AJ Styles is set to face Cedric Alexander in what’s sure to be a hard-hitting spectacle.

WWE revealed that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is also scheduled to make an appearance at the show, but it’s believed that the company booked him in a last-ditch attempt to pack every seat in the arena.

The main reason for these fresh matches is reportedly the result of Vince McMahon holding a meeting with his creative team and demanding that they come up with some new ideas.

Citing Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio show, WhatCulture reports that the WWE chairman held a daylong meeting with his staff, where he prompted them to get creative.

This will be a significant episode of the red brand show as it marks the first time in a decade that the company has taped a show from the historic arena. No further details have been revealed about the specifics pertaining to the reported match-ups yet, but at least they sound good on paper.

At the same time, when it comes to WWE and McMahon, no decision is ever final until a television episode is over. As The Inquisitr reported recently, the trend in recent weeks has been for McMahon to rip up the scripts for the shows hours before they’re set to air and rewrite them from scratch.

Vince clearly wants this week's Raw to be rather gripping:https://t.co/5OOQJIWl7c — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 7, 2019

Most fans will attest that the quality of WWE programming has been on the rise in recent months. This is no doubt due to Paul Heyman being given more creative control.

On top of that, WWE is bracing for the debut of All Elite Wrestling’s weekly show on TNT this October, which will incite another mainstream ratings war in sports entertainment.

WWE is very much aware of this threat and will likely want to remind wrestling fans why the company has been the biggest player in town for so long.