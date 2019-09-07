Kendall Jenner Admits She’s Not The Biggest Fan Of Kim Kardashian’s Son’s Name

Kendall's admitting one of Kim's kids has a name she "didn't even care for as much."

It turns out that Kendall Jenner isn’t necessarily the biggest fan of one of her nephew’s names. The model and reality star made the confession during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 5 where she recalled how her sister Kim Kardashian asked her to give her a hand with picking out a name for her and husband Kanye West’s son Psalm, who was born in May.

Speaking on the late-night talk show, Kendall opened up about how she headed over to Kim’s house ahead of the birth – Psalm was delivered by a surrogate – in order to help her sister and fellow Keeping up with the Kardashians star to pick out some baby names.

“Kim made me come to her house and like, help her pick a name and it was this whole thing,” Jenner recalled per Cosmopolitan, admitting that things went on for so long as they went through different options together that her sister actually ended up settling on one that she wasn’t the biggest fan of.

“She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name,” Kendall continued, suggesting she’d doesn’t love the name Psalm by adding, “and then ended up going with a name that I didn’t even care for as much.”

However, the model did then backtrack slightly, telling the late-night host that all of the names they picked out where “beautiful,” but she was actually “kind of rooting for another name” when it came to what Kardashian and West would name their now 3-month-old.

But despite not necessarily being the biggest fan of his name, the star – who’s also sister to Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian – did tell Fallon that she thought the little boy is both “awesome” and “adorable.”

Shortly after his birth, Kim and Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner opened up about the unique name choice and confirmed that the couple chose the name because of its biblical reference.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year in a red carpet interview. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Kim has since shared snaps of her adorable baby boy on Instagram, most recently posting an adorable photo of herself cuddling up to Psalm as he rocked an orange t-shirt and pants.

In the caption of the sweet mother/son shot, Kendall’s big sister told her millions of social media followers that he was “calm” and sleeps through the night even at his young age.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, and 1-year-old Chicago.