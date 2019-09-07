Nikki Bella Gushes Over Boyfriend, Artem Chigvinstev, In New Interview

Nikki Bella appears to be head-over-heels in love with her boyfriend, former Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvinstev. In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Nikki gushed over Artem and explained why their relationship works.

“He brings out the girl that Nikki really is,” the former WWE Diva said. “The girl that is in there, deep down inside. I’ve never been more relaxed with another human being, except my sister, but Artem gives me this feeling that nothing matters in the world — not material things, not bad things.”

Artem and Nikki met through Dancing With The Stars. During Season 25 of the popular competition reality show, Artem and Nikki were partners. As Us Weekly notes, at the time, Nikki was engaged to professional wrestling star John Cena. During an interview in 2017, Cena even speculated that the 37-year-old Russian professional dancer would choreograph their first wedding dance.

But that wedding never happened because Nikki and John broke up in 2018, bringing their six-year romantic relationship to an end.

Artem and Nikki were eliminated on the seventh week of the competition. But mere months after the breakup with John Cena, there were reports that these two former DWTS dance partners were dating.

Artem appeared in an episode of Niki’s reality show Total Bellas. They went to dinner during the episode and Nikki hinted that was the first time they’d seen each other since their stint on Dancing With The Stars.

If that was truly their first date since DWTS, then it’s clear that it went well since they’re still going strong.

Artem has been popping up on Nikki’s Instagram page. She recently included him in a promotional post for her activewear line, My Birdie Bee. In the video, he’s picking her up and twirling her around as if they’re on the dance floor. It also looks like they’re about to kiss at one point in the short clip.

Nikki also posted a throwback photo of her and Artem on Dancing With The Stars late last month. Based on the caption, it appears that it was a reaction to the news that he had been cut from DWTS’s team of professional dancers.

“One door may have closed but SO many are about to open up for you @theartemc,” she wrote. “You are so talented even beyond the ballroom.”

As Us Weekly notes, in an episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s podcast, Artem revealed that he had been let go from the show days before announcement about the pros and celebrity contestants was made.

But, despite the disappointing news, it looks like Nikki and Artem are committed to being partners in their romantic lives, which is good news for fans who see them as “relationship goals.”