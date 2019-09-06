‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Adam Switches Victor’s Pills

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, September 6 brings a life-threatening medication swap for Victor. Plus, Nick wonders if Chance is challenging Katherine’s will while Abby celebrates the hotel’s grand opening.

At Society, Lola (Sasha Calle), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Abby (Melody Thomas Scott) toasted the grand opening of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Summer (Hunter King) showed up, and Theo got Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) to show up, so she arrived, and talked her way into the party. The party truly started when Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) showed up. Eventually, Tessa, Lola, and Chelsea sang, “Something In You,” and Kyle marveled at his wife’s talent.

Zoe interrupted Theo and Summer for selfies, and soon, Summer got annoyed. Although Zoe wanted to hang out with Summer, Summer finally told her that she’s too clingy and annoying. Theo told Zoe to take things down a notch, and Zoe left the party in a huff. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up and appreciated Chelsea’s singing. Theo and Mariah also tried to talk Tessa into singing karaoke, and Nate told Abby that her party is excellent. Finally, Chelsea and Abby made speeches, and everybody applauded.

Before he went to the party, Nick dropped by Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse to discuss the low-income housing project they’ve collaborated for, and Devon revealed that somebody is challenging Katherine Chancellor’s will. Jill (Jess Walton) showed up, and she learned about the will issues and wondered who it could be after such a long time. Jill also noted that Chance said he is working on something possibly lucrative, and Nick suggested perhaps Chance is the one who issued the legal challenge. Devon doesn’t know, but he said that no matter who it is, they’re going to face a fight from him.

Finally, Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up at the Ranch, and Victor (Eric Braeden) told him that he is not welcome there. Adam offered his dad an olive branch and said that he wants to have a truce with his old man. Victor claimed not to trust Adam. When Victor left the room, Adam replaced Victor’s pills with the ones he got from the woman in the park. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) walked in and asked Adam what he was doing. Before Adam answered, Victor returned and told his wife that Adam wanted to make up with him. Ultimately, Adam left, and Victor told Nikki that Adam had been such a sweet little boy, and she worried that Victor trusted Adam. In the end, Victor took his medication, which Adam had tampered with.