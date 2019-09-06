‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Alicia And Strand Are On A New Mission In Episode 13

Alicia and Strand are on the lookout for a new survivor that needs help.

While the next episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead seems to focus mostly on the struggle over control of the oil fields, a new clip for Episode 13 reveals a new mission for Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) as well.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the details emerging regarding Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 shows that the episode seems to concentrate closely on the issue of the oil fields.

This is because Episode 14 revealed that Logan (Matt Frewer) had finally worked out their location and arrived there as the episode concluded. The first clip released for Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 then showed that while Logan may have found the oil fields, some members of the main group were already there. Now, it seems like a battle will begin, regarding who has true ownership of the location.

The main group wants to have access to the oil fields in order to produce gas, now that what is left is too old and becoming unreliable. They want to use the gas to help others, whereas it appears that Logan wants control of the oil fields so that he has power over everyone else. It is unclear yet who will be victorious.

Van Redin / AMC

While this battle is important, there are still plenty of other characters that won’t be involved with this conflict in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead because they are not currently in close proximity. Among these groups are the pair of Alicia and Strand, who are on the road presently.

Carter Matt has released details of a new clip involving Alicia and Strand and it appears that they have just been contacted by a new survivor and they will continue to help them out in Episode 13. As yet, there are few details about who this person might be other than what Alicia tells June (Jenna Elfman) via radio contact in the clip.

Loading...

From the clip, viewers now know that Alicia and Strand are at one of Polar Bear’s (Stephen McKinley Henderson) truck stops. They have had contact with the person and Alicia says that they suspect this survivor needs help. Whether this is because they are injured, trapped, or otherwise, remains to be seen.

In the clip, June also notes that they haven’t heard from Grace (Karen David) and Daniel (Ruben Blades) or Morgan (Lennie James) and Althea (Maggie Grace) either. While it appears that the two groups are just currently out of range, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about their fates as well.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13, titled “Leave What You Don’t,” on September 9.