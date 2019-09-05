Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Obrecht Pushes Brad And Gets The Results She Wants

The walls are closing in on both Brad and Valentin in Port Charles, and General Hospital spoilers tease that Friday’s episode will be bringing significant developments for both of them. Viewers have been wondering for some time now when and how Obrecht would do something big in terms of the secrets she has been keeping for both men, and it appears the time has come.

During Thursday’s episode, Obrecht was rattled when there was a discussion about doing a blood test on her in connection with Sasha’s illness. Even though this isn’t set to specifically be a DNA test, Liesl worried that the testing would show that she and Sasha are not connected biologically.

Since Obrecht is Nina’s aunt, testing not showing any relation to Nina’s supposed biological daughter would raise big questions. It did not take long for Liesl to track down Brad and admit she needed his help. Due to Brad’s position at GH, he is the go-to guy when lab results need to be altered. Not long ago he did Shiloh a favor, and now he’s under pressure to do the same for Obrecht.

Unfortunately for Brad, Obrecht has powerful ammunition that scares the daylights out of him. She knows who “Wiley” really is, and now she’s using that information to get what she wants on this blood test. Brad may have thought he and Obrecht had an understanding to keep this under wraps, but that’s not exactly the case.

Finding a cure for Sasha could mean disaster for Valentin's ruse. Can he coerce Liesl to help cover his tracks?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @gatitweets @japastu pic.twitter.com/8VcOxxpfE1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 5, 2019

Previews show that Obrecht will further pressure Brad during Friday’s show. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps suggest that her efforts will be successful as she soon gets what she wants.

Of course, this won’t be the end of these worries for Valentin, Obrecht, or Brad. General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Sasha will recover, but the truth that she’s not Nina’s daughter seems likely to be exposed soon.

As for Brad, The Inquisitr recently noted that he will be increasingly frantic over the Wiley situation. Soon he will tell the entire truth to somebody, and he will be somewhat surprised to have that person turn into a full ally for him.

Shiloh's feeling smug today, West Coast. What's got him in such a good mood? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @cobyryan74 pic.twitter.com/HrBXUh4QfA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 30, 2019

Next week, General Hospital spoilers note that Brad will be trying to explain something to someone, and he’ll be turning to Julian for more help. Lucas will notice his husband’s escalating level of anxiety, and it seems to be that he will be exposed at some point this fall.

Friday’s episode also brings Nelle and Shiloh together again, and Soap Central says that she’ll apparently be fairly amused by the discussion ahead. Fans aren’t sure where this connection will head, but there is no doubt that juicy developments are on the way. Additional General Hospital spoilers should shed some light on all of this soon.