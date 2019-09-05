‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Goes To College, She Reportedly Experiences ‘Mixed Emotions’

Gia Giudice is enrolled at Rutgers University.

Teresa Giudice is reportedly experiencing “mixed emotions” after dropping her daughter Gia Giudice off at college.

Although Rutgers University is only about an hour away from The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s house in Montville, New Jersey, a report from Hollywood Life days ago revealed that Teresa is struggling with her daughter’s official exit from their home. Luckily, as the outlet also revealed, her brother Joe Gorga has been sticking by her.

“She’s so thankful to have her brother Joe there to help her while Joe Giudice is away,” an insider explained.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series well know, Teresa’s husband was released from prison in March of this year after serving several years of a sentence for charges of bank and wire fraud. However, because he isn’t a United States citizen, he was not allowed to return home to the reality star and their daughters. Instead, he was immediately detained by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and placed in an immigration detention center, where he’s been ever since.

In addition to 18-year-old Gia, Teresa and Joe share three younger daughters, including 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania, and 10-year-old Audriana.

“She always knew this day would come, but it’s a challenge not having Joe Giudice there to do this together. Joe Gorga has really stepped up big time when it comes to helping the girls and doing things their dad would normally do,” the insider continued.

While Teresa is facing a slew of emotions, that isn’t to say she isn’t happy for her daughter. In fact, she’s beyond proud of her oldest child and thrilled to see her embarking on her first year at college.

Before leaving home to attend Rutgers University, Gia had been a big help to Teresa when it came to juggling their busy life with her three siblings and often allowed her mother to have time to herself.

In other Teresa Giudice news, the reality star began filming the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 earlier this year and recently admitted that filming the show has never been fun. As she explained to Us Weekly magazine, being part of a reality show isn’t something she enjoys. Instead, it is a big challenge to be a part of.

Teresa and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year in the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.